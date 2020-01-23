3.1 Phillip Lim to skip Fall 2020 show at NYFW

With more and more designers to opt out of the traditional calendar of seasons and fashion weeks in the industry, it’s clear that a shift is among those that turn the wheels — and the latest brand to take a different approach to its fashion week presentation is 3.1 Phillip Lim, which will instead host a casual “house party,” according to WWD. The event will happen at the label’s brick-and-mortar store at 48 Great Jones Street from 1 PM to 8 PM on Feb. 10.

According to the report, this change came from the label’s namesake, Phillip Lim as a way to allow creativity and fashion “to breathe.” Lim also does not consider this an alternative show and will see it as “a stress-free gathering for retailers, press, and clients that will be fun, low-key and open to the public.”

This is the designer’s only break away from the fashion week calendar in the 13 years he’s presented on the runway.

Image: 3.1 Phillip Lim Facebook