3 Days of Parisian haute couture in pictures

- Julia Garel |
-
Valentino closed the first Paris Fashion Week entirely online on Wednesday. 33 houses took part in this exceptional event broadcast via a platform of the Federation of Fashion and Haute Couture and the Canal+ channel. Interviews and filmed debates provided the basis for a well-paced content.
Image : Julien Fournié
Members on the FCMH calendar were given carte blanche to create a video presentation unveiling their Fall/Winter 20-21 haute couture collection. The result was varied, alternating between moments of abstraction, cinema, creative intimacy, innovation and more classic presentations. But whether or not they were seductive, each time the videos responded to an effort of adaptation.
Image : Balmain
Among the most memorable presentations were: the house of Dior and its mystical short film directed by Matteo Garrone, Yuima Nakazato and her filmed discussion with her clients, Jean Paul Gaultier and his colorful flashback in the archives of his house. Maison Margiela intervened with a video teaser announcing its Artisanal collection - it will be unveiled on July 16th at 6pm. The same goes for Maison Valentino.
Image : Balmain
Image : Franck Sorbier
Image : Iris Van Herpen
Image : Julien Fournié
Image : Maurizio Galante
Image :Giambattista Valli
Image :Giambattista Valli
This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR, translated and edited to English.
Credits: Maurizio Galante Lili Roze; Dior haute couture AW20/21 © Leslie Moquin Making-Of; Julien Fournié; Franck Sorbier; Iris van Herpen; © Giambattista Valli.