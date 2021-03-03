3 spring trends seen on February runways

Most runways are already looking ahead to Fall 2021, though there are still some new spring collections coming in. February fashion weeks saw some of the latest looks for Spring 2021 in see-now-buy-now collections by designers forgoing the “traditional” fashion calendar in favor of a more consumer-friendly model. Our latest look into spring trends shows us just what would be expected: appealing patterns in ethereal colorways. These are the top trends:

White tailoring

Womenswear has long been taking a “borrowed from the boys” approach that brings characteristic menswear elements into casual styles - the most common of which tends to be tailoring. For Spring 2021, designers are leaning into white tailoring to bring a more sophisticated touch to clean and casual summer styles.

Rejina Pyo created linen looks with tailored elements across tops, skirts and shorts, while Anne Klein designed collared shirts, blazers and fitted trousers. Rebecca Minkoff included a shirt with tailored angles as well as bold and feminine ruffle detailing.

Rejina Pyo, Spring 2021

Intricate patterns

Patterns are becoming smaller and more intricate for Spring 2021. Instead of the bright and bold prints we saw last spring, designers are turning their attention to smaller shapes in limited color palettes that almost give the feeling of an optical illusion.

Adam Selman Sport took this approach with a repetitive pattern featuring dumbbells in a geometric formation, as well as with floral designs and the ever-popular animal print motif. Similarly, Rebecca Minkoff brought animal prints, florals to a smaller and more intricate scale - while also including more classic large-form floral prints in the mix.

Rebecca Minkoff, Spring 2021

Orange

The color orange is slowly increasing in popularity, and is about to become even more widely seen this spring. Whether in bright or muted tones, or added to patterns with other colors, orange is on the rise.

Rachel Comey used the color sparingly, though the hue did not go unnoticed. Orange flowers were seen in the print of a romper, along with pink and blue tones. The designer also showed a knitwear look in an orange-salmon tone. Rejina Pyo and Anne Klein each took a more vibrant approach to their orange hints, using the color across dresses, skirts, tops and jackets.

Anne Klein, Spring 2021