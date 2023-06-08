31 Brands join schedule for Copenhagen Fashion Week SS24

The lineup for Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) SS24 has been unveiled, with 31 brands set to take to the event after being approved via the organisation’s strict screening process against 18 Minimum Standards.

As part of the fashion week, set to take place between August 7 and 11, a range of new designers will take part in the CPHFW NewTalent programme, each of which will be showing alongside a range of returning and established designers.

Four participants have been selected to take part in this edition of the NewTalent initiative, including last season’s designers Latimmier and P.L.N. and new participants Nicklas Skovgaard and Rolf Ekroth, the latter of which is debuting on the runway this season.

Meanwhile, MLGA will be awarded the CPHFW NewTalent One To Watch slot where she will present her collection through either a presentation or event.

Paolina Russo wins first iteration of Zalando Visionary Award

For SS24, CPHFW and Zalando have also launched the new Zalando Visionary Award, which looks to celebrate makers of the future and aid designers in showcasing their work.

For the first iteration of the award, the duo have announced Paolina Russo as the winner, recognising the London-based brand for its “visionary approach and dedication to innovation through its vibrant and versatile knitwear collections” that bridge the gap between heritage craftsmanship and technology.

As the winner, the label will receive a prize of 50,000 euros and a slot in CPHFW’s official schedule, with Zalando to provide monetary support for the brand’s production.

Other brands participating for the SS24 edition include returnees and CPHFW regulars Ganni, Munthe, Baum und Pferdgarten, Henrik Vibskov, Marimekko, Remain and Stine Goya.

In light of the fashion week’s growth, the organisation has expanded its schedule to also fall on Monday, with the Opening Ceremony to come Monday afternoon and to be followed with a selection of key shows.

In a release, CEO Cecilie Thorsmark stated: “As our fashion weeks continue to grow, we too must expand into the wider part of the week in order to give the deserved time and space for the exceptional line up we have planned for SS24 across shows, presentations, events and activations.

“This growth is symbolic furthermore of our organisations’ reach and reputation on a global scale, of which we are so thankful for our continued supporters and partners and brands.”

CPHFW has also announced a number of new partnerships for SS24, including Danish brand Birger Christensen Collective, which has come on as a patron of the event and will offer financial support to brands taking part in the NewTalent scheme via bursaries and mentoring.

Additionally, CPHFW will also be teaming up with Copenhagen Airport on a series of cross-field collaborations and initiatives, making the airport the event’s official hospitality partner with a mission to learn from each other’s strategies.