4 fashion trends to expect in 2019

What does 2019 have in store, in terms of fashion? Retail analytics firm Edited took a look at data from fashion retailers around the world to spot the trends that are likely to make it big commercially in the year ahead. Here’s their forecast:

#1 - Color blocking for men

Who says pink is for girls? In 2019 men will be invited to step out of their comfort zones and wear bright shades of pink. But not just pink: all bold colors are welcome, including neon, as seen on the latest menswear catwalks. But menswear will not only be made of color blocking: retailers will also offer bright colors in more discreet options, such as in stripes or small prints.

Image: Louis Vuitton, Paris Fashion Week, SS19, CatwalkPictures

#2 - Utility is here to stay

Unsurprisingly, functional clothing is expected to continue trending. Cargo pants, baggy sweatshirts and sneakers are set to maintain their popularity, as consumers look for comfort and utility. Edited has noticed a 65 percent increase in the cargo pants offering by UK retailers in the last quarter of 2018, compared to the same period last year. The US has seen a 26 percent increase, with the average full price of cargo pants between October 1 and December 13 being 18 percent lower than last year’s average. That suggests retailers are pricing the category more competitively as it becomes more trendy.

Image: Fendi, Milan Fashion Week, SS19, CatwalkPictures

Image: Sies Marjan, New York Fashion Week, SS19, CatwalkPictures

#3 Bike shorts

Bike shorts were a very strong category last Spring and Summer, and the collections presented in Paris, London, Milan and New York have shown that one does not have to be the sporty type to wear them. High-end labels ditched lycra in favor of tailored versions which will probably appeal to a wider audience. According to Edited, they are not going anywhere. “E-tailers such as boohoo and Pretty Little Thing have already deeply invested in the bicycle short, offering it in a multitude of colorways, prints and fabrics”, the company published on its website.

Image: Fendi, Milan Fashion Week, SS19, CatwalkPictures

Image: Roberto Cavalli, Milan Fashion Week, SS19, CatwalkPictures

#4 - Sustainable swimwear

Several studies have shown that consumers are increasingly interested in knowing how their clothes are made. Some are even willing to pay more for products when they feel companies are aligned with their values. Now, this trend is invading swimwear: Edited has verified a 82 percent increase in swimwear products described as “eco” or “recycled” in the last quarter of 2018 alone, compared to the same period in 2017.