4 SS27 fashion trends that help consumers resist unrest and AI

Starting a new year with fresh inspiration is always a positive beginning. Trend forecaster Christine Boland provided just that with her forecast for spring/summer 2027. She identified four key movements, and FashionUnited presents the highlights.

Following dynamics: weightless volume, abundant pleats and ‘nothing stiff’

Boland always frames her trend forecasts by interpreting the current zeitgeist. She explains that people feel overwhelmed and are searching for purpose and meaning. There are several ways to cope with the chaos humanity is facing. 'Following Dynamics' caters to individuals who adopt a ‘go with the flow’ approach. This philosophy translates not only into a mental attitude but also into fashion collections.

Although the designs presented during the webinar appear improvised with a stylistic nonchalance, they are the result of considerable effort. This is evident in the specifically placed pleats, knotted fabrics and asymmetry. “It looks as if it has been fastened in that spot by chance, but nothing could be further from the truth,” Boland stated. “There is nothing stiff about this theme; everything is dynamic.”

We see designs with these characteristics from brands such as Tove, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Christopher Esber.

Christian Dior SS26, Tove SS26, Christian Dior SS26 Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Abstracting reductionism: clear lines, restrained frivolity

Almost in direct opposition to Following Dynamics is the trend Boland calls 'Abstracting Reductionism'. This concept takes minimalism a step further. It is a trend that explores geometry in a new context, creating a sense of calm through the garment's construction. A prime example is the collection by Simone Bellotti, the new creative director at fashion house Jil Sander. The collection appeared simple but was full of new shapes, razor-sharp seams and rounded shoulders. The forms are present but not complex.

In some ways, it is reminiscent of the ‘quiet luxury’ trend and its demand for ‘simpler’ items. However, this trend incorporates bright colours, rather than muted greys and beiges. These softer tones are still present, but they serve to balance the more pronounced hues.

“This theme leans more towards anonymity. It is a human need because anonymity has almost ceased to exist in this era,” she explained. This is a trend where garments and designs are increasingly pared down and stripped back.

Jil Sander SS26 Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Liberating conventions: layered traditions and eras

While some become creative in times of uncertainty and constraint, others revert to the familiar. A certain form of conservatism and tradition is re-emerging. In fashion, this manifests through combining different eras and ‘blending codes’, according to the trend forecaster.

It is a trend that sees a return to human playfulness. “This is where the joy of mixing and being unique comes back. This is for the individualist,” she said. Think of combining diverse styles, prints and decades, layer by layer. Boland offered a word of caution, however: “Those who interpret clothing from previous centuries too literally risk creating a dated look. It needs to be layered; we want to see that sense of fun again.”

It is not only about combining eras but also about mixing occasions. Last season, for example, major fashion houses such as Chanel, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga showcased combinations of eveningwear with a casual sweatshirt.

Closing look of the Chanel SS26 show. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Making sense: craft, love and time

Last but not least is the 'Making Sense' trend story. This theme highlights items that are clearly crafted by human hands with immense love and time. Think of countless hours of handiwork; abundant beads; and natural embellishments such as shells. Boland calls it 'exuberant expression', an over-the-top display of craftsmanship. “You can see that it cannot be made by a machine,” she noted.

Consumers are inundated with images created by machines and even AI, making it difficult to discern what is real. With the garments in this trend story, there is no room for doubt. The intricate handiwork and minor imperfections are clear evidence of the human touch.

Brands that exemplify this trend include Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Isabel Marant, Proenza Schouler and Altuzarra.

Burberry SS26, Altuzarra SS26, Bottega Veneta SS26 Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Mastering complexity: various options for facing complexity

In a world full of complexity, both people and consumers are asking how to cope. For some, the answer is to go with the flow, while others seek anonymity. For yet another group, clinging to tradition and convention is the way to find more peace. There is a place for each of these responses within Boland's trend forecast.