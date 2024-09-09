5 Brands Debuting at New York Fashion Week

With New York Fashion Week in full swing, the city has been a hive of activity as the industry comes together to witness the upcoming Spring/Summer 2025 collections from leading names, from Prabal Gurung and Carolina Herrera to Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren. However, next to these industry heavyweights, there are several newcomers to the official schedule who are keen to hit the mark with their debut fashion week showing. Here we share FashionUnited's list of five designers making their debut at NYFW.

Grace Ling

Founding her eponymous brand in 2020, 27-year-old Grace Ling is known for weaving together 3D printing and CGI technology with traditional artisan methods to create sculptural, elegant, yet surrealist designs. A finalist for this year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, Ling studied Fashion Design at Parsons School of Design in New York City and Central Saint Martins in London, honing her craft at established brands such as Thom Browne and The Row. A cult favorite among A-list celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez and Emily Ratajkowski, the Singaporean-born designer’s Spring/Summer 25 collection is inspired by natural elements and sees Ling referencing ancient times to explore the bond between humans and the objects around them. Her debut SS25 runway show included her avant-garde tailoring and knitwear, showcased by model icons like Ashley Graham and Alex Consani.

About Grace Ling Known For: Surrealist 3D printing, tailoring and knitwear.

Surrealist 3D printing, tailoring and knitwear. Price Point: A broad price range, with the Vertebrae bralette retailing for 395 US dollars, the Butt Bag retailing for 990 US dollars, and the floor-length Silhouette Maxi dress retailing for 2,890 US dollars.

A broad price range, with the Vertebrae bralette retailing for 395 US dollars, the Butt Bag retailing for 990 US dollars, and the floor-length Silhouette Maxi dress retailing for 2,890 US dollars. Distribution: Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, Bergdorf Goodman.

Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, Bergdorf Goodman. Recent Projects: Ling has begun receiving requests from couture clients for one-of-a-kind pieces.

Michael Fausto

Michael Fausto sketches for SS25 Credits: Michael Fausto, Agentry PR

Establishing his namesake label in 2019, New Jersey designer Michael Fausto is known for his fantastical silhouettes and intricate craftsmanship, fusing his sense of dramatic flair with timeless elegance. A graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology, Fausto previously worked at established fashion houses like Oscar de la Renta, Marchesa, and Badgley Mischka before creating his debut collection. His gowns graced the red carpet on stars like Robin Roberts, Laverne Cox, and Carrie Underwood, while artists such as Adele and Halle Bailey performed in his custom gowns. Designing with today’s heroine in mind, Fausto continues to explore the intersection of myth and modernity, celebrating the many incarnations of women through his signature refined aesthetic. For his upcoming SS25 debut at New York Fashion Week on September 10, he will be reimagining the summer of an Italian debutante as she explores everything “La Dolce Vita.”

About Michael Fausto Known For: Gowns with striking silhouettes, intricate textures, as well as refined dresses that strike a balance between elegance and drama.

Gowns with striking silhouettes, intricate textures, as well as refined dresses that strike a balance between elegance and drama. Price Point: Prices start at 1,545 US dollars for the Ondata top and go up to 6,395 US dollars for La Sirena Gown.

Prices start at 1,545 US dollars for the Ondata top and go up to 6,395 US dollars for La Sirena Gown. Distribution: Online via own website.

Online via own website. Recent Projects: Fausto was commissioned to design a custom gown for Adele to wear during her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace, an Italian crepe gown with a halter neckline, trumpet skirt, and dramatic off-the-shoulder bishop sleeves, which she worn during Weekend 39.

Sebastien Ami

Sebastien Ami Camping SS24 Look Book Credits: Sebastien Ami, Look Book

Luxury menswear label Sebastien Ami is set to make its official NYFW runway debut on September 11, after previously showing during New York Men’s Day. The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist brand known for its unisex lens was founded by designer Sebastien Amisial in 2013 and is co-directed with his partner Marianne Amisial. Officially starting its operations during the pandemic in 2020, the brand is known for its luxurious take on utilitarian designs, as the duo seeks to rewrite the narrative of workwear for day-to-day wear. Favored by celebrities like Bad Bunn, Jack Harlow, and Justin Beiber, Sebastien Ami’s Spring 2025 collection is inspired by vintage charm and the timeless appeal of cherished, well-worn items, mixing functional design with expert craftsmanship.

About Sebastien Ami Known For: Unisex approach to menswear, reimaging utilitarian designs through a modern, everyday lens.

Unisex approach to menswear, reimaging utilitarian designs through a modern, everyday lens. Price Point: Prices range from 325 US dollars for the Pleated Track Shorts to 475 US dollars for the David x Goliath Sleeveless Cropped Hoodie.

Prices range from 325 US dollars for the Pleated Track Shorts to 475 US dollars for the David x Goliath Sleeveless Cropped Hoodie. Distribution: Own website, Bloomingdale’s, Black Fashion Fair, Now or Never, Machus in the USA, Ssense in Montreal, and Path Hood and Bishop in Japan.

Own website, Bloomingdale’s, Black Fashion Fair, Now or Never, Machus in the USA, Ssense in Montreal, and Path Hood and Bishop in Japan. Recent Projects: Sebastien Ami partnered with denim brand True Religion to create a special capsule collection last fall. In addition, the brand will debut new tags and present its new offering since moving to a “Show Now/Buy Now” structure.

Salon 1884

Salon 1884, Pre-Fall 24 Look Book Credits: Salon 1884 Pre-Fall 24 Look Book

Founded by designer Andrea Mary Marshall in 2021 and launched exclusively through the Neiman Marcus stores, Salon 1884 is a New York City-based luxury clothing brand. Named after the Parisian art exhibition renowned for introducing John Singer Sargent's 'Madame X' to the public, Salon 1884 is known for its artful tailoring and dramatic draping. A graduate of the Parsons School of Design, Marshall spent over 15 years working on 7th Avenue to fund her artwork, which spans design, photography, painting, and mixed media. Named an Interim Member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2023, Salon 1884 is known for its responsible production practices, manufacturing its designs in New York City’s Garment Center. Debut her SS25 collection entitled ‘Casanova' on September 10 through a series of self portrait-style photographs, the collection is inspired by the famous Italian author and adventures Giacomo Girolamo Casanova, whose numerous affairs saw his last name become a noun.

About Salon 1884 Known For: Playful tailoring, strong silhouettes, and creative draping that centers on dressing creative women,

Price Point: Prices range from 170 US dollars for the Salon Fitted Tee, to 490 US dollars for Benglis Bootcut denim Jeans, to 1,590 US dollars for the Bonna Square-Neck Midi Dress, to 5,990 US dollars for the Misha Leather Track Jacket.

Prices range from 170 US dollars for the Salon Fitted Tee, to 490 US dollars for Benglis Bootcut denim Jeans, to 1,590 US dollars for the Bonna Square-Neck Midi Dress, to 5,990 US dollars for the Misha Leather Track Jacket. Distribution: Neiman Marcus and online at Net-a-Porter.

Neiman Marcus and online at Net-a-Porter. Recent Projects: For SS25, Marshall has undertaken the process of pattern-making herself for the first time, ensuring her touch is in every pattern in the collection.

Melitta Baumeister

Melitta Baumeister SS24 Credits: Melitta Baumeister

One of the 2023 winners of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, Melitta Baumeister may be a newcomer to the NYFW official calendar, but certainly no emerging brand. Marking its ten-year anniversary this year, this New York-based brand is run by German designer Melitta Baumeister and her partner Michal Plata. After presenting her MFA collection at Parsons School of Design in 2014, one of her jackets was spotted by none other than Rihanna, and there was no turning back. Known for her artistic, sculptural designs with exaggerated volumes and unique silhouettes, she uses unconventional materials but aims to create versatile pieces. Presenting her SS25 collection on the closing slot on September 11, Baumeister will show an “essentially MB” with color, out-of-this-world shapes, and volume,