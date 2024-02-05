5 new names to watch on official New York Fashion Week schedule

New York Fashion Week is just days away and although one of its most prominent names, Marc Jacobs, preempted the official schedule with his runway collection held on Friday, there are many newcomers to the official schedule still nervously making final adjustments to their debut collections. Here are FashionUnited’s five to watch.

Câllas Milano

Câllas Milano Credits: CallasMilano.com

Founded in 2020 by Marco Panzeri and Jan-Hendrik Schlottmann, Câllas is bringing the expertise of Panzeri’s 30-year-old family luxury manufacturing business and the covetable moda Italiana to New York Fashion Week. Created in the medieval town of Soncino, east of Milan, the fall 24 presentation will be revealed on Saturday morning.

Known for: Silk map prints of Italian cities

Price Point: Sleeveless blouses start at 250 dollars and trenchcoats go for 2490 dollars

Distribution: Neimen Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Hampden Clothing, ShopBazaar.com

Recent projects: In January Câllas announced the arrival of Derek Lam, who is Schlottman’s husband, as Creative Director

Jane Wade

Jane Wade Credits: Jane-wade.com

Launched in 2021 by Brooklyn-based ex designer at Alexander Wang and Elena Velez, Jane Wade’s eponymous label has indie credibility, but she enjoys exploring the conflict between corporate attire and self-expression through her collections.

Known for: tailoring and shirting with utilitarian detailing

Price Point: A wide price range with racer tanks retailing for 290 dollars; the Toolbelt Bustier for 720 dollars while a floor-length silver chainmail gown retails for 18,000 dollars

Distribution: Bergdorf Goodman; Assembly New York; Casamir Pulaskiday Tokyo

Recent projects: The designer collaborated with fellow Brooklynite and jewelry designer Martine Ali on crafted silver pieces and with Salomon on a technical gorpcore range

Meruert Tolegen

Meruert Talogen Credits: MeruertTalogen.com

The Kazakh designer’s inaugural collection debuted in Paris for fall 2022, but Tolegen brings elements of her culture, her bioscience background and a European design sensibility to a collection ethically made in NYC that will take to the runway on Tuesday.

Known for: Signature hand knitwear

Price Point: Tops begin at 690 dollars and a mixed media coat retails for 2300 dollars

Distribution: shop-capitol.com; AlOthman, Kuwait; own website

Recent Projects: Launch of Bridal collection for fall 23

Interior NYC

Interior NYC Credits: Interior.nyc

Established in 2020 by Jack Miner and Lily Miesmer who have been best friends since middle school, Interior NYC provides a language of elevated daily dressing combining sportswear, tailoring and eveningwear separates such as puffball skirts, dropped waistlines and transparent stretch silk pants.

Known for: Knotted silk gown with plunging back V

Price point: The Ridley top is 430 dollars while the Lara dress is 1830 dollars

Distribution: Net-a-Porter; Saks Fifth Avenue, Neimen Marcus

Recent Projects: Moved HQ into former top-floor theater venue in NYC’s garment district

Bishme Cromartie

Bishme Cromartie Credits: BishmeCromartie.com

Seeking to make a name for himself beyond being the winner of Project Runway All-Stars season 20, self-taught Baltimore native Cromartie will reveal his latest collection in a presentation on Tuesday February 13.

Known for: “Street Garde” architectural ruffles paired with edgy denim

Price point: Trucker hats from 45 dollars to “Josephine’ lace and tulle high low blouse retailing for 2000 dollars

Distribution: Limited runs sold via website