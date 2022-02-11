5 Street style trends from Stockholm Fashion Week

Attendees for Stockholm Fashion Week’s autumn/winter 2022 event collectively displayed the elevated style values Scandi fashion is typically known for.

Clean-cuts, high-end minimalism and sleek tailoring are at the core of the Nordic aesthetic, and this edition’s street style was no exception. Looks ranged from chic takes on casual fits to structured tailoring to classic silhouettes making a return.

As the Swedish fashion centre closes its doors for this season, FashionUnited has brought together a collection of the most popular trends among the event’s attendees from a fairly snowy Stockholm.

Aviator jackets

Whether cropped or oversized, the aviator jacket made a regular appearance both on the streets and in fashion week runways. The timeless coat style proved to be popular for many attendees as the outwear garment of choice for the winter season. Specifically appearing with a fluffy lining and oversized collar, the staple style emerged more as a fashion item, often without its traditional design details such as strapped cuffs and a belted waist.

Image: Stockholm Fashion Week, Sören Jepsen

Structured suits

The structured suit was a surprisingly common design element evident among attendees this year. Exaggerated shoulder pads and fitted tailoring contrasted that of the more casually dressed guests, who instead opted for loose-fits and baggy clothes. Many suit designs steered towards classic tattersall or madras fabric patterns that further highlighted the formalwear trend. The style was also apparent on a few of the runways, displayed by the likes of Filippa K which similarly adopted clean-cut tailoring.

Image: Stockholm Fashion Week, Sören Jepsen

Classic trenches

The trench was among the most prominent of styles exhibited on Stockholm’s streets this season. Quite specifically, its classic silhouette seemed to be a popular favourite for many of the attendees. Almost all individuals who sported the conventional coat style stuck to its typically neutral tones, either belting the look up or letting it loose to display an outfit underneath.

Image: Stockholm Fashion Week, Sören Jepsen

Casual chic

In line with current casual working lifestyle trends, many guests selected laid-back looks that prioritised both comfort and style. Oversized hoodies and cosy sweatpants were dressed up with statement accessories, double-breasted coats and impactful shoe choices, such as moon boots or trendy trainers. The casual route seems like a savvy alternative considering the often long fashion week days.

Image: Stockholm Fashion Week, Sören Jepsen

Statement coats

The longline coat is a classic winter style, however, this year’s attendees opted for more daring interpretations that brought a bit of life to the standard silhouette. Flashy graphics and vivid colourings were prominent design details that put the coat at the forefront of the wearer’s outfit, making it a statement piece that held its own. Bold coats were also part of a number of designers’ runways, including Stand Studio, which presented a broad range of bright furry coats boasting loud primary colour schemes and exaggerated shapes.

Image: Stockholm Fashion Week, Sören Jepsen