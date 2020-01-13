6 finalists announced to the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge

Tommy Hilfiger is supporting emerging businesses inciting positive change in fashion. The PVH-owned company has announced the finalists for its second annual Fashion Frontier Challenge.

A global program, the Challenge supports entrepreneurial start-up and scale-up businesses that develop solutions for the fashion industry. Six finalists have now been named for the 2019 prize. Their next step is to present their business concepts to a jury of sustainable leaders at the Tommy Hilfiger Campus of the Future in Amsterdam on February 13 of this year.

These finalists were selected from a pool of 420 applicants. The six remaining include Bangladesh-based scale-up Apon Wellbeing, American scale-up Stony Creek Colors, Dutch start-up A Beautiful Mess, U.S.-based start-up Lab 141, Indian scale-up pajama company Sudara and French scale-up company Constant & Zoe.

“It is inspiring to see the second edition of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge draw so many applicants working towards a more inclusive and sustainable fashion landscape,” Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement.

“We are committed to championing bright, innovative solutions to some of our industry’s big challenges, and I’m looking forward to returning as a jury member to recognize this year’s entrepreneurs. Their shared optimism and commitment to a positive future should inspire us all in the impact we can make together.”

Hilfiger will be joined by Ankiti Bose of Zilingo, activist Noor Tagouri, Tommy Hilfiger Global CEO Daniel Grieder, Tommy Hilfiger Global COO Martijn Hagman, Willemijn Verloop of Social Impact Venture Steven Serneels of EVPA and Katrin Ley of Fashion for Good to jury the Fashion Frontier Challenge Final.

Two first place winners will share a prize of 150,000 euros to advance their business proposals, as well as a year-long mentorship with Tommy Hilfiger’s and INSEAD’s global experts and a place in the INSEAD Social Entrepreneurship Program. A second prize of 10,000 euros will be awarded to the finalist team with the “Audience Favorite Vote.”

Image: Tommy Hilfiger