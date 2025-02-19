600 pieces from the late fashion icon Iris Apfel to be auctioned

Over 600 pieces from the late fashion icon Iris Apfel will be auctioned off next month by Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers, including apparel, accessories, and eclectic home décor.

All items come from her famous residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and her home in New York. The live auction, named after her maximalism trademark slogan “More is more and less is a bore,” will take place at Doyle New York on March 4, followed by an online timed sale on March 5. Leading up to the event, simultaneous exhibitions of her pieces will be showcased at four of Doyle's locations across the country.

Portrait of Iris Apfel by Burger King Credits: Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers

Born in 1921 in Queens, Apfel cut her teeth in the industry, working as a copywriter for Women's Wear Daily before becoming a textile and interior designer. A true fashion icon in every sense of the word, she rose to international fame in her 80s and 90s, celebrated for her unique sense of fashion and style.

Filling the two floors of her Park Avenue apartment with items from the greatest designers of the 20th century, Apfel sought out every piece she owned, curating a life as bright and vibrant as her style. While forever tied to New York’s energy and glamour, her Palm Beach home added another layer to her legacy. There, tropical hues and coastal elegance highlighted her signature maximalism, with carefully curated antiques, paintings, and a turquoise room showcasing her and her late husband’s prized Kachina collection from travels to the Southwest.

In both her homes, Apfel created a unique world that reflected her charm and sense of self, underlining the fact that true style is about self-expression, creativity, and fun.

"Iris had an eye for beauty in all its forms, and the selection of items in this sale is a true reflection of that," said Grace Smoker, spokesperson for the Iris Apfel Estate, in a statement. "She defined her style through high fashion and vintage treasures and never lost her love for a fabulous thrift store find. This auction celebrates Iris' unique vision for blending the unexpected and making it entirely her own."

Key items up for auction include a portrait of Iris Apfel by Burger King, her signature multicolor and pattern eyeglass frames, some of her animal-themed brooches, and a Rock Lobster table decoration by Kara Ross.