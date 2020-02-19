7 For All Mankind launches first full collection by Simon Spurr

Iconic denim label 7 For All Mankind has unveiled the first full collection designed by creative director Simon Spurr. The British designer first joined the label as global design lead in January 2019.

Spurr has brought his expertise in tailoring and ready-to-wear to the denim brand. He explained in a statement, “Denim will always be at the brand’s core, but with the Spring ’20 collection, we are entering a new era. Our goal is to continue breaking down the barriers between ready-to-wear and denim through innovation.”

The spring collection centers on the brand’s signature denim, offering a range of light to medium washes, crisp whites and neutral colorways. These pieces are complemented by men's and women's ready-to-wear pieces that demonstrate constructed suiting, elevated outerwear, dresses. The collection is intended to create pieces for a complete wardrobe.

“Twenty years ago, 7 For All Mankind created a new way of dressing, one that made denim appropriate for any occasion—work, play, evenings out,” noted 7 For All Mankind president, Suzanne Silverstein. “In 2020, we celebrate that heritage by reissuing the jean that we launched with, made modern with sustainable fabric and recycled hardware details, and with an advertising campaign that is nostalgic yet forward-looking.”