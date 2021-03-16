7 For All Mankind unveils campaign featuring Camille Rowe and Keith Powers

Los Angeles-based premium denim brand 7 For All Mankind has released its spring/summer campaign featuring French-American model Camille Rowe and actor/model Keith Powers.

The spring/summer collection features denim and ready-to-wear looks, aiming to offer customers more elevated comfort. Women’s denim includes high-waisted cropped straight jeans, white denim, sustainably made denim, color treatments, and vintage-inspired styles and fits.

The men’s line introduces the brand’s newest innovation, which it claims is its softest jeans to date, called Left Hand Denim. There is also sustainable and cashmere-infused denim.

The campaign was shot by photographer Dan Martensen, featuring Camille Rowe, best known for her distinct personal style. Actor Keith Powers is known for his standout roles in The New Edition Story and Straight Outta Compton.

According to the brand, the campaign’s concept captures spring’s optimism by shooting under a bright, hopeful sky, inspiring people to turn their sights upward and onward.

7 For All Mankind offers classic denim, sportswear, and accessories collections for men, women, and kids.