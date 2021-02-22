8 by Yoox launches sustainable capsule collection

Yoox has launched a new sustainable capsule from its private label, 8 by Yoox, called the Circular Embroidery Collection.

The capsule collection features previously unsold organic cotton t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies that are then uncycled and covered with positive messages, colorful motifs, and embroidery.

Each of the designs features embroidery that was handsewn by a luxury Italian artisanal house Ricamificio Antonella. The label says the four different embroidery designs reflect its principles of caring for the planet, freedom of speech, and the fundamental importance of respect for human dignity.

The capsule is a pilot project for 8 by Yoox, which was first introduced in 2018 and uses data and AI intelligence to understand its customer’s preferences. According to the label, the new capsule intends to embrace circular fashion while supporting local artisans. It aims to create high-quality, sustainable basics that maximize a circular fashion economy by prolonging the life of products.

The label says it produces small batches of its collections to avoid overstock, prioritizes timeless design and quality, and uses low-impact materials that guarantee an opportunity to renew any unsold garments through upcycling in the future.

“With this project, Yoox takes a decisive step towards the values shared in our group’s sustainability strategy, infinity: considering care for the environment and people, circularity, and attention to craftsmanship,” stated Paolo Mascio, president of the Yoox Net-a-Porter fashion division in a press release. “It reflects our commitment to create, step by step, an ecosystem that corresponds to the needs of the planet we live on and those who inhabit it.”

photo credit: Yoox