8 Fashion books of 2024 to add to the wishlist

Need some inspiration for a festive season wish list or for your 2025 reading list? FashionUnited has compiled a selection of books published in 2024 that we believe would be perfect additions.

Total Ethics Fashion: People, our fellow animals and the planet before profit

Total Ethics Fashion is a manifesto for an ethical fashion system. “This book is for those who work in fashion, those who love fashion, those who love the planet, or quite simply, those who get dressed every day,” according to the description. The book delves into the current system within the fashion industry, its past and its future.

Author: Emma Hakansson

Publisher: Hardie Grant Media

ISBN: 9781761450259

Price: 16.99 pounds/14.70 dollars

Fila: Timelapse

Sportswear brand Fila has a history spanning over a hundred years. The brand describes itself as one of the first to make the leap from the sports field to the streets. It is this history and impact that is then explored in this non-chronological book.

Author: Angelo Flaccavento

Publisher: Rizzoli

ISBN: 9788891838940

Price: 65 pounds/75 dollars

Look Good, Feel Good, Play Good: Nike Apparel

‘Look Good, Feel Good, Play Good’ Nike book Credits: Nike

Note: This book will be released on December 10, 2024.

Sportswear brand Nike has many stories to tell, but in this book chooses to focus on women’s sportswear. The book highlights various athletes and explores their apparel, complete with quotes from the athletes themselves.

Author: Maisie Skidmore

Publisher: Phaidon

ISBN: 9781838669072

Price: 65 pounds/90 dollars

Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha's book. Credits: Rizzoli / Simone Rocha.

Irish designer Simona Rocha has become a staple of London’s fashion scene, having a regular presence on the city’s fashion week calendar and taking on the role of guest designer at Jean Paul Gaultier. In her dedicated book, publisher Rizzoli takes a first comprehensive look at Rocha’s work, bringing together catwalk images, editorials and backstage shots, with contributions from industry peers such as Cindy Sherman, Peta Collins and Ed Templeton.

Author: Simone Rocha

Publisher: Rizzoli

ISBN: 9780847873364

Price: 65 pounds/85 dollars

When Women Ran Fifth Avenue: Glamour and Power at the Dawn of American Fashion

In this book, author Julie Satow goes back in time to account the rise of three American women leading the region’s retail industry: Dorothy Shaver, Hortense Odlum and Geraldine Stutz. The trio’s real life stories are brought to life to tell the tale of growing consumerism, the rise of the department store and the industry from the perspective of female powerhouses.

Author: Julie Satow

Publisher: Doubleday

ISBN: 9780385548755

Price: 22 pounds/32 dollars

Selling Sexy: Victoria’s Secret and the Unravelling of an American Icon

The polarising nature of Victoria’s Secret is explored in this 320-page book, which starts at the beginning of the lingerie giant’s birth in the late 1970s to its current status as it attempts to navigate the interests of the modern consumer. From bankruptcy close-calls to its fluctuating cultural influence, all sides of Victoria’s Secret are touched upon in an account contributed to by sources and industry experts.

Author: Lauren Sherman and Chantal Fernandez

Publisher: Henry Holt and Co.

ISBN: 9781250850966

Price: 29.99 dollars

In American Fashion: Ruth Finley’s Fashion Calendar

In American Fashion: Ruth Finley's Fashion Calendar. Credits: Bloomsbury Publishing.

‘In American Fashion’ is described by its publisher as the “first scholarly analysis of the Fashion Calendar”, a trade publication for the American fashion industry that had been published by Ruth Finley for almost seven decades until 2014. It was on this calendar, presented in the book as a piece of history, that the American fashion industry relied in order to form its annual schedules, influencing fashion culture and aiding in the development of a time-system to which the region rarely strayed.

Author: Natalie Nudell

Publisher: Bloomsbury Publishing

ISBN: 978135038532

Price: 72 pounds/115 dollars

How to Build a Fashion Icon: Notes on Confidence from an Image Architect

One of the most talked about books of the year was none other than the one of Law Roach, the acclaimed stylist who has garnered fame of his own for dressing celebrity fashion icons like Zendaya. In this self-help book, Roach takes readers behind the scenes of his process, sharing tips and tricks that have helped him achieve the status to which he is known today.

Author: Law Roach

Publisher: Abrams

ISBN: 9781419768217

Price: 19.99 pounds/30 dollars

Black in Fashion: 100 Years of Style, Influence and Culture

Black in Fashion book. Credits: Penske Media Corporation.

Black designers and creatives take centre stage in this publication, and are seen through the lens of photography and articles collected from the archives of industry publication, WWD. From the Harlem Renaissance and the Civil Rights Movements all the way to hip-hops fashion takeover in the 90s, this book spans far and wide over the realm of the Black fashion community.

Author: WWD, Tonya Blazio-Licorish and Tara Donaldson

Publisher: Penske Media/Union Square & Co.

ISBN: 9781454952060

Price: 50 pounds/65 dollars

Honourable mentions

Palace Costume: Inside Hollywood’s Best Kept Fashion Secret

‘Palace Costume’ gives readers a behind-the-scenes look at LA’s famed Palace Costume & Prop Co., the treasure trove that has become the go-to for costumers and stylists since its opening in the 1970s. The book features interviews with hundreds of costume designers, as well as photography and film stills that intend to offer a comprehensive glimpse into the Palace Costume archives.

Author: Mimi Haddon

Publisher: Chronicle Chroma

ISBN: 9781797228853

Price: 21 pounds/27 dollars

An Eye for Couture: A Collector’s Exploration of 20th Century Fashion

Note: This book will be released on December 3, 2024.

The world of French haute couture is told in this book from the perspective of a leading Asian art dealer, Francesca Galloway, who built up an archive of 20th century haute couture and fashion over a period of 35 years. Over 100 of those pieces are featured in the book, including garments from Gabrielle Chanel, Elsa Schiaparelli and Christian Dior, exhibited in a range of photography to bring them to life.

Author: Caroline Evans and Betül Basaran

Publisher: Prestel Publishing

ISBN: 9783791377636

Price: 75 pounds/95 dollars

Made Up: A History of Identity and Gender Expression Through Makeup and Style

Note: This book will be released on December 17, 2024.

The story of self-expression, particularly in the context of gender, is touched upon through the presence of makeup in ‘Made Up’, for which historical and modern uses of cosmetics provide what is described to be a “whistle-stop tour of gendered adornment through time”.

Author: Charli Butterfield

Publisher: Focal Press

ISBN: 9781032454061

Price: 36.99 pounds/49.99 dollars

This article was written with contributions from Caitlyn Terra and Rachel Douglass.