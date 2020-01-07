A first look at P.E. Nation for Kith

Activewear brand P.E. Nation is teaming up with Kith, the New York-based lifestyle brand focusing on streetwear. The Australian sportswear label—which is known for its streetwear-inspired pieces—is launching an exclusive collection for the retail store on Jan. 7.

The six-piece sportswear capsule set out to make multifaceted activewear, combining the functionality of sportswear with “cutting-edge designs of streetwear.” Featuring a sports bra, leggings, a tank top, a sweatshirt, track pants, and a jacket, the collection is designed to be worn both in and out of the gym, speaking to the lifestyles of both brands’ customers.

The P.E. Nation for Kith collection ranges from 99 USD to 229 USD and is available at select Kith locations as well as the brand’s website on Jan. 7. The collection will also be available on P.E. Nation’s online retail site beginning Jan. 14.

Images: Courtesy of P.E. Nation