A homecoming for Jonathan Anderson: what Dior's Dublin show reveals about his vision

Jonathan Anderson is coming home, and he is bringing Dior with him.

Last week, the Northern Irish fashion designer announced on Instagram that he will present his autumn 2027 collection for the French fashion house in Dublin. He posted a sketch of a four-leaf clover with a ladybird to reveal that his next collection, following a stop in Los Angeles for the cruise 2027 show, will be shown in the hallowed halls of Trinity College Dublin.

Anderson himself said he was “so excited and so proud” to unveil his collection against the backdrop of Ireland's oldest university. The show will take place in the Old Library, an 18th-century building and cultural institution that houses some of the world's most precious manuscripts. The connection between the Emerald Isle and a legacy of literature is closely linked not only to Anderson himself but also to Dior.

Back to the beginning

Anderson has already made one of the most obvious connections himself. On the show's invitation cards, he used a quote from the Dublin-born editor-in-chief of the American Harper's Bazaar, Carmel Snow, who coined the term “New Look” after Christian Dior's debut collection in February 1947. Her famous words, “It's quite a revolution, dear Christian. Your dresses have such a new look,” now adorn the announcement. This may hint that Anderson wants to further develop the silhouette he has embraced since the beginning of his tenure. It could also suggest he aims to create his own “New Look” against the backdrop of the place where he took his own first tentative steps in fashion.

The Carmel Snow quote is not the only thread connecting this show to Anderson's beginnings. Long before Dior, and even before Loewe, the designer took his first job in the fashion industry at Brown Thomas. The Dublin department store is just a few minutes' walk from the gates of Trinity College, a detail that makes this homecoming a full circle moment rather than a simple return. Anderson himself has never hidden the fact that Northern Ireland shaped his design identity. In October 2025, he told BBC Radio 4 he “wouldn't be where I am today without Northern Ireland,” describing the grey, rainy landscape of his childhood as the very reason colour, pattern and fashion appealed to him so much.

He has also preserved this connection to his homeland beyond mere memory. Irish actor Jamie Dornan has been a long-standing Dior ambassador since Anderson's appointment and a fixture in the front row. He often appears alongside his compatriot Daryl McCormack at show after show in Paris. This is perhaps Anderson's own quiet way of ensuring Ireland is never too far from the action, no matter where in the world it takes place. Staging the autumn 2027 show at Trinity College is therefore less about Anderson bringing Dior to a new place. It is more about Dior finally catching up with a country the designer never truly left behind.

What to expect

Anderson rarely chooses a location without letting it influence the narrative. The four-leaf clover and ladybird from his announcement are expected to be more than just a pretty embellishment for the invitation. Both symbols have already appeared on Lady Dior bags. They are precisely the kind of folklore motifs that Anderson has been elevating from kitsch to something more artistic for over a decade.

Craftsmanship itself, however, is likely to form the true backbone of the collection. Anderson has repeatedly described himself as a follower of the Arts and Crafts movement and has spoken of a grandfather who hand-printed textiles. For him, craft is therefore less a sentimental side note than the root of his working method. It is the same instinct he institutionalised at Loewe with the Craft Prize. It would not be surprising to see it here in the form of embroidery; weaving techniques; or textile processes that allude to Irish linen, lace or tweed, scaled up to couture level.

The literary undertone is also likely to continue beyond the mere choice of venue. Literature is perhaps the real common thread, one that Anderson has been quietly building since his very first season at the house. His debut collection for Dior came with its own reading list, embroidered on a series of Book Totes: Stoker's Dracula; Joyce's Ulysses; Capote's In Cold Blood; plus a series of French classics such as Baudelaire, Laclos, Flaubert and Sagan.

Two names from that original list seem particularly significant given the choice of this venue. Stoker and Joyce are the two Irish entries amidst all the French literary heritage. Anderson has spoken before about how good the Irish are at storytelling and how proud he is that such a small country has produced so many great writers. The Old Library at Trinity College, home to the Book of Kells and around 200,000 of the university's oldest volumes, therefore seems less like a randomly stunning location. It feels more like the physical manifestation of a reading list that the designer has been weaving into Dior for over a year.

Whatever walks down the Old Library on December 4, the choice of venue is perhaps statement enough. Anderson has spent the better part of two decades taking craftsmanship, literature and a certain Irish sensibility with him wherever he went, but until now he has never been able to bring them home. Dior, in turn, gets something it has not had for almost eighty years: a designer who is literally returning to the beginning of his own story, in a library built centuries before the French fashion house and its “New Look” were established.

It is tempting to read the whole concept as a well-formed piece of symbolism, and Anderson has certainly structured the announcement to suggest just that. However, if you strip all that away, what remains is a designer who has always treated Ireland as a source, not just a theme. He now finally has the opportunity not only to bring fashion to the world, but to bring fashion, and the world, home.