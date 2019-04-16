AAFA held 41st annual American Image Awards in NYC

The American Apparel & Footwear Association honored accomplishments within the fashion and retail industry with a sold-out and very well-attended gala event last night in New York City's iconic Plaza Hotel.

Fashion executives, designers and influencers including Peter Som, Naeem Khan, Nick Graham, Brandon Maxwell, Stacey Bendet, Victor Luis and Josh Schulman entered the event via a red carpet leading into a buzzing cocktail hour. Directly after, actress Brooke Shields hosted the awards ceremony over a seated dinner that benefited the CFDA Foundation. The Foundation provides funding towards funds towards important causes and initiatives, such as HIV/AIDS, Fashion Targets Breast Cancer, disaster relief, domestic manufacturing, and education and professional development

As had been previously announced, the AAFA American Image Awards honorees included Isaac Ash, President and CEO of United Legwear & Apparel Co, as Person of the Year, American Eagle Outfitters and Retailer of the Year, Birkenstock as Company of the Year, Eileen Fisher as Designer of the Year, WWD as Media Brand of the Year and Disney Princess X Ruthie Davis as Fashion Collaboration of the Year.

"It is no secret that our industry has been navigating profound change in the way we sell and bring product to market. Our honorees have not only welcomed these changes, but have thrived," Rick Helfenbein, president and CEO of the American Apparel & Footwear Association said at the event.

"The American Image Awards is about celebrating the future of fashion. This year's honorees exemplify where the industry is heading, and it was a privilege to showcase their success."

Images courtesy of Bromley Group