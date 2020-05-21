Abercrombie & Fitch appoints two new independent board members

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has announced the election of two new independent board members, Susie Coulter and James A. Goldman, effective May 20, 2020. Additionally, the company said in a statement, James Bachmann’s term on the board of directors ended immediately prior to the company’s annual meeting after serving for nearly 17 years. With these changes, the company’s board will expand to 12 directors, five of whom are female and independent directors now comprise 92 percent of the board.

“Susie and Jim both bring extensive consumer retail, global business and executive leadership experience, that will complement and enhance our existing team,” said Terry Burman, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Non-Executive Chairman of the board, adding, “I’d also like to thank Jim Bachmann for his many years of dedicated service to A&F.”

The company added that Coulter, 54, is currently the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bronty Beauty LLC, a beauty company specializing in all-natural skin care products. She has previously held senior executive roles with global retailers, as the president of Victoria’s Secret beauty and as the president of Polo Ralph Lauren retail stores.

James (Jim) A. Goldman, 61, the company further said, is currently a Senior Advisor at Eurazeo SE, a global investment firm. Prior to this, he was the CEO and a member of the board of directors at Godiva Chocolatier, Inc., and president of the food & beverage division at Campbell Soup Company. Additionally, Goldman serves as a director at Domino’s Pizza, Inc., where he chairs the nominating and corporate governance committee and is a member of the audit committee.

Picture:Facebook/Abercrombie & Fitch