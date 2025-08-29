Abercrombie & Fitch become official fashion partner of the Dallas Cowboys & Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Abercrombie & Fitch has signed a new multi-year partnership with the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, becoming the official fashion partner for the American football team and cheerleading squad.

The first partnership of its kind between Abercrombie & Fitch and the National Football League, the news comes just days after the fashion retailer had been named the official fashion partner of the National Football League (NFL).

Building on Abercrombie & Fitch’s longstanding relationship with the NFL and several of its athletes, which includes the retailer’s current NFL product collection featuring the Dallas Cowboys, the new partnership sees Abercrombie offering licensed Cowboys collections as the official fashion partner.

Available at select Cowboys pro-shops, Abercrombie & Fitch will also have “a prominent presence at both AT&T Stadium & The Star,” according to a press release. Abercrombie & Fitch will also participate in Cowboys team activities, including home games and events hosted by the Cowboys Club and Dallas Cowboys Women’s Association.

Abercrombie & Fitch Partners with Dallas Cowboys Credits: Abercrombie & Fitch

The partnership with the Dallas Cowboys is about more than just offering team merchandise, but rather a new way to develop fashion that fully encapsulates the lifestyle of NFL fans today, said Carey Collins Krug, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Chief Marketing Officer, in a statement.

“Our partnership with the Dallas Cowboys allows us to connect fashion and football in a way that extends well beyond game day,” added Krug. “We are bringing our approach to style into the Cowboys’ world, from the players to the larger fan community.”

Abercrombie & Fitch has also partnered with Dallas Cowboys players CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson for its ‘Style Concierge’ program, which gives select NFL athletes access to professional styling services for their everyday wardrobe. Lamb will also launch his own clothing collection later this season, available in select Abercrombie stores and online, allowing fans to purchase athlete-designed apparel.

“The NFL and fashion are more aligned than ever, which makes this partnership with Abercrombie an impactful step forward,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer and Co-Owner Charlotte Jones, in a statement. “Together, we’re taking the intersection of the Cowboys brand, lifestyle, and apparel even further, embedding our unique energy and spirit with Abercrombie’s signature style in a crave-worthy way that delivers what our fans want.”

The new partnerships with Abercrombie are part of the NFL’s ongoing efforts to expand its fan base, especially among a female audience.