Abercrombie & Fitch expands Kids range with debut Baby & Toddler collection

Abercrombie Kids, the children’s offering of apparel from Abercrombie & Fitch, has expanded its size offering through the newly launched baby and toddler collection.

The launch of the new Spring/Summer 2026 collection sees the brand make its debut expansion into the baby and toddler apparel segment, with sizes ranging from newborn to 5T.

Abercrombie Kids launches Baby & Toddler collection Credits: Abercrombie Kids

The Abercrombie Baby & Toddler collection launch comes after Abercrombie Kids offered apparel for girls and boys in sizes 5 to 18, and in response to consistent consumer demand for baby and toddler apparel that was in line with the Abercrombie style and quality.

The debut collection is designed for everyday wear, play, as well as special occasions, and everything in between. Extending Abercrombie & Fitch’s signature style to the earliest stages of childhood, the collection features soft, durable fabrics, versatile designs, and signature details that prioritize comfort and freedom of movement.

Following the introduction of newborn, baby, and toddler sizes, Abercrombie Kids now offers clothing for every stage of childhood. “This has been the number one request from our customers as both parents and kids love the fashion and comfort that we uniquely deliver,” said Corey Robinson, chief product officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., in a statement.

“By extending Abercrombie Kids to include baby and toddler apparel, we are now able to outfit the entire family, from newborn through kids of all ages, reinforcing Abercrombie Kids as the destination for consistent quality, fit, and style that grows with families over time.”

The Abercrombie Baby & Toddler collection includes nearly 100 new styles for boys and girls, spanning tops, bottoms, dresses, bodysuits, rompers, and outerwear. Prices range from 13 to 65 US dollars for items, and the full collection is now available at Abercrombie.com. The collection launch comes as Research and Markets projects the global baby apparel market to grow from 52.08 billion US dollars in 2025 to 66.48 billion US dollars in 2030, a 5.0 percent CAGR.

