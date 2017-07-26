Abercrombie & Fitch relaunch denim in a bid to attract new consumers

Abercrombie & Fitch have relaunched their denim line for the first time in fifteen years, following a challenging few years for the US retailer.

Denim has always been a key part of the Abercrombie & Fitch brand, suggesting this could be a positive move for the struggling apparel brand. “Denim is an intrinsic part of this brand’s heritage. We want to continue to be known for it, so we knew we had to make it exceptional,” said Aaron Levine, VP of Design at Abercrombie & Fitch in an interview with Fashion Network.

The new denim line for Autumn 17 features an abundance of styles for both Men and Women, made with ‘cutting-edge technology, hand-stitched details and high-quality denim’ according to the Abercrombie & Fitch website. The new styles have been given human names such as Felix and Simone, similar to denim lines of competitors such as Topshop - and feature ‘innovative all-way stretch’.

The launch of the new denim also sees the removal of Abercrombie & Fitch’s signature stitching on the back pockets. A logical move considering the brand have removed other recognisable features from their designs, including the once iconic moose logo in 2014 as well as their ‘Fierce’ scent which greeted consumers at their stores until July this year.

“We are constantly talking and listening to our customers; we are literally making changes based on their feedback. Our customers don’t want to be defined by their clothes; they just want to look great, and be comfortable” continued Levine.

The new denim launch follows rumours, released back in May that suggested Abercrombie & Fitch could be looking to sell. Since denying the claims, the brand has been working on finding a valuable place in the ever changing retail market, for example, launching on AliBaba’s TMall in China to cater for a wider audience.

Abercrombie & Fitch are clearly trying to reinvent the once, cult brand, steering away from their signature looks that gained them both good and bad press. Will the new denim designs give Abercrombie & Fitch their much needed push in the retail market?

The new denim collections for Autumn 17 are available on the Abercrombie website ranging in prices with a maximum of 100 pounds.

Photos courtesy of Abercrombie & Fitch website