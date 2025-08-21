Abercrombie & Fitch signs partnership with NFL linebacker TJ Watt for YPB activewear

Abercrombie & Fitch has signed a multi-season athletic partnership with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt and his wife, former professional soccer player Dani Watt.

Marking the retailer’s first-ever athletic partnership, the deal sees TJ Watt and his wife, Dani Watt, co-design a collection for Abercrombie’s activewear brand, Your Personal Best (YPB). The new collection is set to launch in three seasonal drops, with the first slated for Fall 2025, launching today, August 21, in stores and online.

Dani Watts for YPB, Abercrombie & Fitch Credits: Abercrombie & Fitch

The other launches are planned for Spring 2026 and Summer 2026, with all drops featuring styles for women and men. The first drop of the collection includes an assortment of leggings, sports bras, and sweatshirts for men, and shorts, t-shirts, and hoodies for men.

“TJ and Dani always bring their personal best, on and off the field, so they are the perfect partners as we embark on this pivotal next step for our YPB activewear line,” said Carey Collins Krug, Chief Marketing Officer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co., in a statement. “They bring authenticity and athletic insight to every stage of the process, helping us create a collection that performs as well as they do, without sacrificing style.”

TJ Watt for YPB, Abercrombie & Fitch Credits: Abercrombie & Fitch

TJ Watt’s relationship with Abercrombie is said to have begun organically when his wife Dani added items from the Your Personal Best range to his athletic wardrobe. Impressed by the quality, he integrated the pieces into every aspect of his training sessions. The natural link between TJ Watts and the retailer then evolved into strategic talks with Abercrombie about co-creating a collection.

“Working with such a great design and marketing team at Abercrombie and being able to do this alongside my wife has been absolutely incredible,” said TJ Watt. “Whether you’re an athlete or not, we wanted to create something for everyone that was versatile enough to take you from a workout to running errands, with a polished, performance-inspired look that works seamlessly on or off the field. Dani and I are proud of what we created and excited for people to experience it.”

First launching in 2022, YPB offers activewear for a range of workouts for men and women. YPB’s styles are available in XXS-XXL with additional options for long and short lengths, and prices for the new collection with the Watts will range from 29 to 90 US dollars.