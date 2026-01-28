Abercrombie & Fitch unveils limited-edition Super Bowl LX collection

Abercrombie & Fitch has revealed its limited-edition Super Bowl LX collection, ahead of the big game on February 8.

The complete collection includes six styles for women, men, children, and babies/toddlers, including sweatshirts and t-shirts, retailing between 45 and 150 dollars. One style from the Super Bowl LX collection, a men’s Super Bowl Graphic Crew Sweatshirt, is already available, with the rest of the collection launching online on January 29.

In addition to the limited-edition collection, Abercrombie & Fitch is also offering official licensed merchandise for all 32 NFL teams, including the two teams playing in Super Bowl LX: the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, online and in stores.

As the Official Fashion Partner of the NFL, the fashion retailer is also set to host a series of curated events in the run-up to the event. “Abercrombie is bringing fashion into the center of the biggest moment in sports and culture, through a series of style-forward moments designed to celebrate our incredible partnership with the NFL,” said Carey Collins Krug, chief marketing officer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co., in a statement.

Abercrombie & Fitch Launches Limited-Edition Super Bowl Collection Credits: Abercrombie & Fitch

“The intersection of fashion and fandom is natural for our customer, and this activation reflects how those worlds come together.” Abercrombie & Fitch will open a pop-up store at Super Bowl Experience presented by Jersey Mike’s at the Moscone Center in San Francisco on February 3, as part of its activation, which will be open to fans until February 7.

The fashion retailer will also gift players and coaches selected for the Pro Bowl Games, taking place on February 3, exclusive custom bomber jackets designed to celebrate excellence. “Abercrombie & Fitch brings a modern, authentic, and fashion-focused point of view that resonates with fans, and their Super Bowl LX activation reflects the evolution of how the NFL celebrates our biggest moment,” said Tracie Rodburg, senior vice president of global partnership at the NFL, in a statement.

“Together, we’re creating experiences that celebrate the energy of the Super Bowl while expanding how fans engage with the NFL through style.” On the evening before Super Bowl LX, Abercrombie & Fitch will host an invite-only fashion presentation showcasing its current collection alongside select NFL-licensed products.

The event will bring together NFL players, their partners, celebrities, influencers, and sports industry leaders and is set to showcase a series of vignettes combining vintage and modern looks, drawing inspiration from the brand’s 134-year archive and American sports heritage.