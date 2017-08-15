ABG announces partnership with Steve Aoki for streetwear

Authentic Brands Group has announced a strategic partnership with Steve Aoki, Grammy-nominated DJ and fashion and music executive, for Vision Street Wear, the skate and street wear brand. Through this partnership, Aoki signs on as co-owner, brand collaborator, and ambassador of Vision Street Wear, and will play a key role in the brand’s development and global growth.

“I was drawn to Vision Street Wear from an early age, when I was just coming onto the music and skate scene,” said Steve Aoki. “For me the brand represented a lifestyle that fused the music, art, fashion, and skateboard worlds. I’m excited to work with ABG to develop and introduce Vision to its next generation of fans.”

Aoki plays more than 200 shows each year, and his DJ skills have amassed him a loyal following worldwide bringing his social media reach to over 100 million. While today he's known as a genre bending DJ and music producer, as a teenager from SoCal he started off playing in straight-edge punk rock bands, skating for local parks and competing as a snowboarder. Throughout the years, Aoki’s musical tastes have morphed into a hybrid of pop, punk, hip-hop and electronic to produce his distinctly unique sound.

“Steve is a true thought leader who has collaborated with some of today’s most prominent names in music and fashion,” said Nick Woodhouse, president and cmo of ABG, owner of Vision Street Wear. “This partnership serves to galvanize Vision Street Wear by tapping into Steve’s place in pop culture.”

Implementing a dual focused strategy, Aoki and the ABG team will evolve the Vision Street Wear brand identity and extend its equity into new collections, categories, and territories. The first VSW x Steve Aoki collection is set to launch in early 2018.

“Aoki’s strong creative background and ambition to continue to be an interactive collaborator in everything he does, has created a seamless partnership with Vision,” said Matt Salter, director of partnerships at ABG. “Aoki's relationship with Vision dates back to his early adolescence. His personal connection to the brand makes this a uniquely authentic partnership."

photo: courtesy of ABG