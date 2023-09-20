Abigail Ajobi continues fusion of cultures for SS24 at LFW

Emerging fashion designer Abigail Ajobi and London College of Fashion graduate showcased her fifth collection ‘Anti Muse’ with a presentation during London Fashion Week.

Ajobi states her eponymous luxury streetwear label, which launched in 2020, is “a testament to the beauty of multiculturalism,” as she looks to prove that the fusion of cultures can result in creations that resonate globally.

The London-based designer, raised by Nigerian parents, draws on her dual identity, merging her Nigerian roots with her British upbringing in her collections. For SS24, this translates into drawing inspiration from early 2000s Nollywood film and the vibrant Nigerian youth subculture, Alté.

This is showcased through her vivid signature prints, incorporating Adire prints, a timeless Nigerian textile tradition to create a powerful narrative of cultural fusion and expression across her denim and streetwear pieces.

"'Anti-Muse' is a celebration of the unconventional, the unapologetic, and the beautifully contradictory. It's an exploration of how early 2000s Nollywood film and Nigerian youth culture intertwine to shape unique identities. Adire prints ground the collection in tradition while it propels into modernity," explains Ajobi.

Abigail Ajobi SS24 presentation at LFW Credits: Abigail Ajobi by KLAT Photography

Following her LFW presentation, FashionUnited chatted with Abigail Ajobi over e-mail about the inspiration for her SS24 collection, the struggles of young fashion designers in London, as well as her plans for the future.

Can you share a bit about yourself and the story of your brand?

Abigail Ajobi is a luxury sustainable streetwear brand that contributes towards the spread of social/cultural awareness by standing for community empowerment since launching in 2020. Our print-based designs make each of our pieces just as unique as the people who wear them.

What was the inspiration behind your spring/summer 2024 collection?

The new collection is inspired by early 2000s Nollywood films and the Nigerian youth culture.

How important is it for you to use your voice and share your heritage in your fashion?

For me especially as a name-sake brand is essentially for me to share my heritage as it is part of my identity as an individual and therefore as a brand.

How do you implement sustainable practices into your designs?

Our signature ‘convertible clothing’ functionality means many of the pieces can be worn in multiple different ways. This allows our customers to be more versatile in their style and encourages them to love their clothes for longer.

We also use deadstock and sustainably sourced fabric throughout our collections. The off-cuts from our productions are used to make smaller accessories and we do not use placement prints to help reduce waste.

Part of the total profit from each of our collections goes towards a charity related to the specific theme.

What are the current pressures for a young fashion brand in London?

I think there is some pressure to appear more established and put together than you actually are when in reality even the bigger brands are still doing 'fake it 'til you make it'.

What’s next for your brand?

Lagos fashion week and to be stocked globally.

One piece of advice you’d give a student fashion designer starting out?

Fail fast!!! Don't be afraid to try things out of the ordinary. If you fail, get back up and try something new. The faster you fail and try again, the faster you'll find what works for you.

