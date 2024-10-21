About You and Netflix launch new fashion label: Netflix Collection

About You and Netflix are joining forces to launch a new fashion brand: Netflix Collection. The new fashion brand, as the name suggests, draws inspiration from various Netflix films and series, as announced in a press release. The first collection will launch at the end of this month.

On October 28, two items will be launched that 'set the tone for the collaboration'. It concerns a hoodie and a T-shirt with a quote from the series 'Sex Education'. Below the quote are the logos of About You and Netflix. The prices of the items are between 39.90 and 69.90 euros.

All items will be released in limited editions. The second drop will follow in December and more items will be released next year, according to About You and Netflix.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.