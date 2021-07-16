About You x Kendall Jenner collection will be available for just 72 hours

German e-tailer About You has linked with Kendall Jenner for the first time to launch a summer capsule collection that will be on sale for just 72 hours. Launching on July 25, the 11-piece capsule includes “cool essentials with an elevated touch”, comprising a mix of shirts, tops, shorts, cropped jumpers, a slip dress and a bikini. The designs reflect Jenner’s personal style and each has a special code that includes her birthday: 11/03. “I love basics. You can combine every piece in the collection as a mix and match. And the pieces are numbered according to my birthday," said Jenner at the LA photo shoot of the collection.

Foto: Kendall for About You by Zoey Grossman

The capsule will be available across all 23 of About You’s markets, marking the company’s first international capsule collection. Sizes range from 34 to 44 or XS-XXL, with prices from 39.90 euros to 79.90 euros. It is the first of two planned capsule collections, with the second set for autumn/winter 2021. Founded in Germany in 2014, About You has been expanding quickly across Europe in recent years as it benefits from the accelerated consumer shift to online channels. The company launched a Frankfurt IPO in June valuing it at just under 4 billion euros, and raised 842 million euros to help scale its offering internationally, accelerate the expansion of its software-as-a-service (SaaS), and strengthen its tech infrastructure and distribution centres. For the year to February, the business reported a 57 percent increase in net sales to 1.17 billion euros.