Abury Design Experience is looking for emerging talents

For the third time, the Abury Design Experience (ADEx) takes place, an annual, international design competition with a social cause, looking for the best talent, whose task will be to create an accessory capsule collection using traditional crafts knowledge from different cultures. This year, the winner will spend two months in Ethiopia. The experience is about reviving the world’s dying artisanal heritage by blending it with modern design and to train the artisans in quality management and design.

“We want to change the fashion industry. The winning designer has the opportunity to really experience how the people who produce live and work. And they can positively leave their trace. This is real empowerment - for both sides,“ says Abury founder Andrea Bury. 50 percent of the profits will be re-invested in education projects in the country.

After Ecuador in 2015 and Marokko in 2016, this year is about the artisan community “Sabahar“ from the Ethiopian capital Addis Abbeba, which was selected in an application process among artisan labels from 14 African countries. Inspired by ancient weaving traditions of Ethiopia, Sabahar creates exquisite handmade accessories and home linens using locally sourced silk and cotton. All products are entirely handmade - from the spinning of the thread to the weaving of the fabric.

“The Abury Design Experience is a unique way for young designers to broaden their horizon and find not only new inspiration, but also the opportunity to create their own voice. Working with traditional ways of craftsmanship and thinking on a more sustainable level is exactly what fashion should be moving towards to,“ says jury member, model and designer Eva Padberg.

Interested designers who are at least 21 years old and are about to graduate or have graduated not more than five years ago can send in their applications until May 5th, 2017. Abury and one jury member will select nine designers for the semi-finals, of which three will be selected via public voting before the jury announces the winner.

Abury is the first fashion platform to combine traditional craft with avant-garde designs creating a new luxury style that fosters intercultural exchange while preserving world crafts through connecting designers and traditional artisans from remote and inspiring cultures.

Photos: Abury