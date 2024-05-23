Academy of Art University students explore ‘uncharted territory’ in graduation show

On May 16, the final-year students of the fashion design programme at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco presented their designs in a runway show entitled ‘Uncharted Territory’.

Thirteen graduating fashion students showcased their looks, with each of the student’s collections representing ‘their own unique journeys through uncharted territory in fashion,’ as per the press release.

A look by Muskan Bhardwaj, Academy of Art University fashion graduation show 2024. Credits: Image courtesy of Academy of Art University.

A look by Ciana Gong, Academy of Art University fashion graduation show 2024. Credits: Image courtesy of Academy of Art University.

At the beginning of the evening, UK designer Matty Bovan received an honorary doctorate from the university president.

One of the young designers who presented her graduation collection was student Nadine Waack. Her collection 'reimagines tailored business wear with a seductive edge', as per the release.

The creator deconstructed second-hand garments and created interesting new shapes from them, drawing from her German and Brazilian heritage. In her collection, she celebrates the beauty of perfecting by using raw edges and visible basting stitches.

A look by Nadine Waack, Academy of Art University fashion graduation show 2024. Credits: Image courtesy of Academy of Art University.

One of the other graduating students who showcased her designs was Jagmehak Mandhan. Drawing inspiration from India’s peacocks embroidered on her mother’s wedding gown, she showcased silhouettes that looked like peacock wings.

To create the wing-like shapes, the designer used boning techniques and she incorporated vibrant colours throughout.

A look by Jagmehak Mandhan, Academy of Art University fashion graduation show 2024. Credits: Image courtesy of Academy of Art University.

Student Joey LeDoux on his part, used a combination of repurposed military fabrics and pristine textiles to create a collection that blends fashion with engineering and can be worn by both men and women.

To create his designs, the designer took inspiration from his upbringing in a sea-faring and military family.

Joey LeDoux, Academy of Art University fashion graduation show 2024. Credits: Image courtesy of Academy of Art University.

See some of the other graduates' looks below:

A look by Siwen Wang, Academy of Art University fashion graduation show 2024. Credits: Image courtesy of Academy of Art University.