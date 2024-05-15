Academy of Art University to honour Matty Bovan at fashion graduation show

The students of the School of Fashion at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, California will present their collections in a graduation show this Thursday, May 16. In addition, the school will honour UK fashion designer Matty Bovan with an honorary doctorate.

The Academy of Art fashion show is entitled ‘Uncharted Territories’ and will feature the collections of thirteen students.

At the beginning of the show, designer Matty Bovan, will receive an honorary doctorate from university president Elisa Stephens for his achievements in the fashion industry.

Bovan has showcased his designs at London Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week in addition to working with Marc Jacobs, Dolce&Gabbana and Miu Miu among others.

For the creation of their collections, the graduating students received guidance from members of the university’s industry experts, known as the Fashion Industry Advisory Board.

This advisory board includes Daniel Reynolds, director of print at Tory Burch, Ulrich Grimm, design consultant at Calvin Klein, and Alex Brownless, CEO & cofounder of the platform for emerging designers Arts Thread.

The Academy of Art University School of Fashion graduation show 2024 will take place on May 16 at 7pm PST in San Francisco. The show will also be live streamed to the public.