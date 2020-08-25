Accel Lifestyle founder Megan Eddings and designer Mark Zunino auction off custom masks for charity

Accel Lifestyle founder and CEO Megan Eddings and designer Mark Zunino will auction off two custom face masks in celebration of their recent collaboration with a virtual “Meet the Makers” event.

Hosted via Instagram, Eddings and Zunino will sit down for a chat to discuss topics from what it is like designing for celebrities to successfully managing a business during a pandemic.

Following the online auction, each designer will choose a charity of their choice that the proceeds will benefit. Zunino will donate profits from the black face mask with crystal-encrusted cherries to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

"Pancreatic cancer was not only devastating for my father but my entire family as well. From the onset, the disease moves so quickly families literally have no time to process the event. My hope is that we will one day eradicate this scourge so no family has to experience this horrible disease,” Zunino shared in a statement.

While Eddings' charity of choice is the American Council of the Blind, which will receive earnings from the white face mask featuring a patriotic red, white and blue design.

“15 years ago, I met the sweetest woman, Bernice Klepac, who had been legally blind since birth. I quickly became amazed with everything she could do even though she was blind. Her socks always matched, she always knew when her hamburger was done (by the sound of the sizzle) and she had a profound joy for life and bringing joy to everyone,” Eddings said.

The live virtual event will take place on Accel Lifestyle's Instagram page on August 26 and bids for the masks will be accepted for 24 hours after the event’s conclusion on both Instagram and Facebook.