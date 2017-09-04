Accenture to partner New York Fashion Tech Lab for 2018

Accenture has signed on as a partner for the 2018 programme of the New York Fashion Tech Lab, which aims to help grow women-led emerging tech companies at the intersection of fashion, retail and technology.

Founded in 2014 by Springboard Enterprises with the support of major fashion retailers and brands, the initiative features an annual 12-week programme that offers a unique environment for these women-led companies to test their technology and partner with fashion brands and retailers in live retail environments.

“We are thrilled to play a critical role in helping the New York Fashion Tech Lab unite fashion tech start-ups and retailers,” said Jill Standish, a senior managing director at Accenture who leads the company’s Retail industry practice globally. “With retailers and brands increasingly disrupted by online ‘pureplays,’ I see our role with NYFTL as that of an ‘innovation activator,’ helping to more quickly validate and accelerate new technologies that better serve and connect consumers to the fashion industry.”

The 2017 tech lab included nine companies, including CameraIQ, a camera technology program that utilises mobile camera and AR technology, Obsess, a VR platform for experiential shopping, and Snap Tech, a visual search and discovery tool.

Image: courtesy of Accenture