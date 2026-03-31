Access, creativity, growth: How the BFC 2030 Strategy aims to transform UK fashion

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has released its ‘BFC 2030’ strategy, ‘Access, Creativity, Growth’, a four-year roadmap designed to secure the UK fashion industry. Its development intends to help the sector navigate digital transformation and global market dynamics, ensuring the UK remains a destination for creative and commercial fashion talent.

Core principles and strategic objectives

The roadmap is built upon three principles designed to break the cycle of creative brilliance followed by commercial exit. These are Dismantle for Impact, a commitment to stripping away bureaucratic structures to allow for an agile organisation; Decentralise to Amplify, which ensures access to BFC resources is not restricted by geography; and Deploy Globally for Scale, creating a model that facilitates entry into markets like the US and Asia.

These principles inform five objectives, backed by an overhaul of funding pipelines. Rather than providing one-off grants that leave designers vulnerable, the BFC is moving toward an incubation model that prioritises business health.

The strategy also includes a campaign for high street policy reform, advocating for government support to revitalise retail spaces and position "Made in the UK" as a mark of prestige.

To enable these objectives, the BFC is implementing actions centred on technology and sustainability. The ‘Enablers’ section of the report outlines plans to integrate AI and data-driven insights into the designer support framework, helping brands optimise operations and understand consumer behaviours.

In response to environmental regulations, the BFC is deploying a Climate Action plan that provides designers with frameworks for waste reduction and supply chain transparency, building on the work of the Institute of Positive Fashion (IPF). There is also a focus on domestic production, aiming to bridge the gap between creative design and UK-based manufacturing to ensure quality and reduce carbon footprints.

Redefining the platforms: LFW and The Fashion Awards

Events such as London Fashion Week (LFW) and The Fashion Awards are being redefined to serve as more than promotional dates, instead positioning them as “high-impact growth platforms” that drive commercial value and strengthen the UK’s “global soft power”.

LFW will continue its gender-neutral evolution with an emphasis on ‘Citywide’ engagement, opening the event to a public audience to drive direct-to-consumer sales and community involvement. The event’s evolution is now emphasised by three strategic priorities: Designer First, Cultural Leadership, and Global Magnetism.

Under the first pillar, the BFC aims to champion excellence at a national scale, reimagining showcasing formats to balance creativity with commercial relevance and flexibility. Through Cultural Leadership, BFC intends to expand LFW’s reach beyond fashion boundaries, connecting the industry with film, performance, and society at large to amplify its creative influence across the UK. This is complemented by a focus on Global Magnetism, which seeks to reaffirm London as a destination for international investment and talent.

The Fashion Awards will remain the primary fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, with a mandate to secure the financial future of the organisation’s scholarship and talent support programmes.

Ambitions for the BFC community involve the creation of the BFC Fashion Assembly and the BFC Fashion House. The Fashion Assembly will serve as a collective focused on peer-to-peer mentoring, while the BFC Fashion House is envisioned as a physical and digital hub providing technical resources and workspace for emerging brands.

Educational initiatives and emerging talent

Educational initiatives are a cornerstone of this plan, highlighted by the launch of the BFC Mini MBA. This programme is designed to provide creative directors with business acumen, covering finance, strategy, and operations to ensure their labels remain viable.

These educational plans are backed by the trajectory of BFC alumni, such as Grade Wales Bonner and Erdem, who utilised BFC support to transition from talent to luxury powerhouses. The 2030 strategy aims to replicate these stories within a more supportive format by providing a route from education to international scaling.

Internationally, the BFC is establishing a ‘BFC International’ model, forging ties with global markets to facilitate entry into international retail for British designers. The organisation is looking to deepen its presence in key markets alongside the promotion of ‘Made in the UK’ fashion. The council aims to develop retail, brand, and philanthropic partnerships across priority territories with a focus on network and relationship building.

The success of BFC International will be measured by a ‘One Metric That Matters’ goal of securing 700,000 pounds in global funding within 24 months of launch. In its first year, the expansion will focus on a global partner and philanthropic programme to fuel the revenue pipeline. This will be followed by supporting British designers in securing access to international markets. By year three, the BFC intends for the International model to be recognised as a global engine for discovery, commerce, and UK fashion exports.

A challenging backdrop for the regional fashion industry

The strategy’s announcement follows challenges that have forced the BFC to reassess its role. Under the leadership of chief executive officer Laura Weir, appointed in 2025, and chairman David Pemsel, the organisation has been tasked with addressing an identity crisis for the organisation and its events, like London Fashion Week (LFW).

Historically, London has been celebrated as a “creative engine” having built a reputation on the innovation of its fashion schools and the rawness of its emerging designer talent. Yet, its creativity has often struggled to translate into commercial stability. The industry has a pattern of British-bred brands and designers achieving acclaim in London, only to move their runway shows or headquarters to Paris or Milan in pursuit of global reach and capital.

Internally, the BFC has also faced turbulence, including the decision to dismantle the traditional Men’s fashion week in favour of a gender-neutral platform. While intended to reflect consumer habits and reduce costs, the move had sparked discourse over whether London was losing influence.

Reports in 2025 also highlighted a “fear of regulation” among designers, as the industry struggles to align creative output with transparency and circularity requirements both domestically and internationally.

The ‘BFC 2030’ mission is to therefore ensure the industry becomes both creatively and commercially resilient. At its core, the strategy pushes for a decentralised model. Its premise acknowledges that for the UK to compete with the structures of Milan or the luxury conglomerates of Paris, it must amplify the strength of the entire UK ecosystem, creating a unified national front.

Economic significance and leadership perspective

This strategic pivot arrives at a time of economic significance for the sector, which contributes approximately 67.5 billion pounds to the UK economy and supports nearly 1.4 million jobs across the country according to Oxford Economics data. These figures, however, mask a period of pressure characterised by shifting global market dynamics, the complexities of post-Brexit trade, reports of skill gaps in manufacturing, and talent flight, seeing successful British exports move primary commercial activities to rival fashion capitals.

This was reaffirmed by chairman David Pemsel, who stated in the document that the strategy is a deliberate response to the need for focus, stronger pathways, and long-term sustainability and support across the British fashion ecosystem. He noted that the organisation is confident in this plan because it prioritises depth over dilution and commits to investing in talent while strengthening the connections between education, incubation and commerce.

“This is a moment of reset. Maintaining existing structures is no longer sufficient. The future of British fashion depends on access, capital, collaboration and accountability,” Pemsel added.

CEO Laura Weir reinforced this perspective, explaining that fashion is not ornamental but strategic, serving as culture’s common language that represents economics. She noted that the creative engine driving this impact is under strain from rising operating costs and intensifying international competition in the post-Brexit landscape.

Weir is committed to growing gross revenue at the BFC by 38 per cent to 18 million pounds by 2030 through disciplined, purposeful growth designed to build resilience. She emphasised that the BFC exists for moments like this, where a reset is required to secure the long-term competitiveness of British fashion. As the BFC begins the rollout of its 48 strategic projects, the focus remains on ensuring that regional fashion can withstand economic shifts while maintaining its reputation for innovation.

“The BFC cannot deliver this alone. But we can convene, catalyse and lead. The real change will come from collective ambition, cross-sector collaboration and accountability measured in impact, not rhetoric. This is not just a strategy for an industry. It is a commitment to protect and project one of Britain’s greatest cultural assets,” Weir concluded.