Accessories label Mykilim designs collab with influencer Rocky Barnes

Influencer collaborations continue to be on the rise, with a collection between handbag label Mykilim—also known as Mklm—and fashion influencer Rocky Barnes serving as further proof.

According to the Moroccan-inspired capsule collection page on Mykilim’s website, the collection features “timeless bags for those who aren’t afraid to wear a pop of color.” Available exclusively online, the collection ranges from 200 USD to 400 USD and includes four styles of handmade leather bags: two bucket styles and two boxy, structured styles.

Barnes shared the announcement of the collection on her Instagram account, saying that the country has always inspired her. “These bags were inspired by the magic of Marrakesh and are perfect for your next adventure.”