Ackermann’s Gaultier debut and Balenciaga is absent in Haute Couture Week calendar

Following on from its Paris Fashion Week Men’s announcement, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) has also unveiled its provisional schedule for the upcoming Haute Couture Week.

The event for the spring/summer 2023 season is set to run from January 23 to 26, spanning 30 shows and one presentation, held by Iris Van Herpen.

Schiaparelli will open the event with an invitation-only show at 10am, closely followed by Christopher Josse at 11am.

Three new brands will be gracing the runway for this season, including Indian label Gaurav Gupta, Morocco’s Sara Chraibi and British brand Robert Wun, which will be closing the show on Thursday.

Filling out the schedule is a cohort of names well known to Haute Couture Week, including Chanel, which will be hosting two runway shows, Viktor&Rolf, Giambattista Valli and Christian Dior.

A notable addition to the line up is Haider Ackermann’s debut collection for Jean Paul Gaultier.

Ackermann was announced as the latest guest designer for Gaultier’s fashion house, following on from the likes of Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing and Diesel’s Glenn Martens.

Among the slew of prominent industry leaders, it could also be noted that Balenciaga was very much absent from the calendar.