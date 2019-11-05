Acne Studios and Mulberry reveal ‘Friendship’ collection

When Swedish fashion house Acne Studios announced that they were collaborating with British brand Mulberry last month, to say that the fashion world was surprised was an understatement, and social media was abuzz with how they would combine Mulberry’s classic heritage with Acne’s off-beat aesthetic.

To announce the collaboration all the two brands released was a new logo, specially created for the new collection, with the letters of Acne Studios appearing like leaves in Mulberry’s tree emblem, and a short statement adding that the high-end collection would “marrying together the signature designs of the two houses”.

The two brands today have unveiled the ‘Friendship’ collection of bags and small leather goods, which they describe as a collection “marrying Swedish design with English charm,” while giving a “fresh twist” to key styles from both brands, by reinterpreting the Musubi bag, by Acne Studios, and the Bayswater, by Mulberry.

Jonny Johansson, creative director of Acne Studios, explained in a statement: “This is a collection about friendship, like a conversation between Acne Studios and Mulberry that is found on mutual respect. Growing up, Mulberry was a truly iconic brand in Sweden. Their handbags bring back memories from my childhood - must be one of my earliest fashion memories.”

Mulberry and Acne Studios gives a “fresh twist” to signature styles as part of limited-edition collaboration

The limited-edition range brings together classic styles and signatures from the two houses to create something new, with Mulberry’s Scotchgrain bags reimagined by the Acne Studios design team, with multiple leather buckle strap fastenings and oversized metal hardware. The bag comes in messenger and mini cross-body satchel styles, available in pink and black crocodile print leather, with the collaboration logo on the reverse.

While the Acne Studios’ Musubi bag, with its signature origami knot, has been combined with the Mulberry Bayswater, bringing together two of the houses’ most loved styles. The wide leather knot is laced through the Bayswater in both regular and micro sizes, with versions in oak and black, as well as pink. Throughout, detachable fabric straps come printed with the brands’ logos.

“There is a pure Swedishness and Englishness to the collection, that twists the look in an interesting way. It was a pleasure for me looking through the Mulberry archive and, for nostalgic reasons, I was excited to work with their famous Scotchgrain,” added Johansson.

Accompanying the bags is a range of small leather goods in either Scotchgrain and pink grainy leather, including a laptop case, a medium-sized pouch, a coin purse, a small zip-around wallet and a Scotchgrain lanyard.

Thierry Andretta, chief executive of Mulberry, added: “The Acne Studios and Mulberry collaboration is a perfect manifestation of the spirit of both our brands. It showcases Acne Studios’ wonderful Swedish design ethos and celebrates both the British heritage and modernity of Mulberry.”

The full collection will be available in selected Acne Studios and Mulberry stores November 5, prices range from 90 pounds for a lanyard to 1,295 pounds for a small Musubi Bayswater or a Buckled Bayswater.

Images: courtesy of Acne Studios / Mulberry