Acne Studios merges women’s wear collections ahead of schedule shift

London - Acne Studios has restructured its women’s wear lines ahead of its change in the show schedule. The Stockholm-based fashion brand has merged its women’s pre-collection with its ready-to-wear collection to form a new women’s collection. In order to better align the new collection’s direction, Acne Studios has also moved its women’s fashion show to coincide with Paris haute couture fashion week, reported Business of Fashion.

The new combined women’s wear collection is set to be bigger than its previous lines and more “comprehensive.” The collection will see delivery drops throughout the year, beginning with Autumn/Winter in June and Spring/Summer next December in order to offer more relevant products to customers. The merger of the women's wear collection and show schedule shift will no impact Acne Studios men’s wear collection, which will continue to be present during men’s fashion week in Paris.

“First and foremost, it’s about focus, and creating even stronger designs and collections,” explained Mattias Magnusson, CEO of Acne Studios to BoF on their decision. “There’s so much talk within the industry about how the pace is too fast and how there are too many collections being produced, sometimes it is overlooked that every fashion house has the opportunity to choose their own pace. We know that creating great design and product requires a lot of time, research, and development,” added Magnusson. “We want to make sure we allow ourselves that time rather than rushing from one collection to another all the time.”

The merger gives the Swedish fashion brand more time to work on each collection while offering its design team room to examine the overall direction of the line. Acne Studios is not the first brand to realign its fashion show in order to present it main collection during the popular pre-collections seasons and is following in the footsteps of other labels such as Vetements, Rodarte and Proenza Schouler.

The merging of Acne Studios women’s wear collections comes as the brand continues to undergo a number of changes. Last year the Swedish fashion brand reformulated its denim range, which accounts for 15 percent of its bunnies, replacing its entire range of denim products with three new, permanent styles while launching a seasonal denim collection under the name Acne Studios Blå Konst.

Photo: Acne Studios