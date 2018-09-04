Acronym and NikeLab Air Presto Mid shoe debuts

The revamped version of the Acronym x Nike Air Presto Mid, which first debuted last year, has been unveiled.

The footwear showcases designer Errolson Hugh's utility-focused ethos and features a zipped collar that allows for easy on-off functionality. The classic mesh upper and midfoot overlays offers a spin on the original 2000 Presto.

The new trio of Acronym x Nike Air Presto Mid releases comprise a tech-inspired color and graphic scheme. Nike and the German brand, which initially teamed for the Nike Air Force, showcased the sneakers last week at a Berlin pop-up space.

Available in three colorways, Cool Grey/Black, White Dynamic Yellow/Black, and Racer Pink with Photo Blue/White/Black, the items hit retailers on September 20 and cost between 7500 and 1520 dollars.

Photo credit: Courtesy of the brand.