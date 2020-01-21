Adidas achieves 50 percent recycled polyester in 2020

Adidas has announced a new milestone in its sustainability commitments. The athleticwear brand will utilize recycled plastic waste as more than half of the polyester used in its products this year.

The company's sustainability efforts aim to combat ocean pollution through avoiding plastic waste. Adidas plans to produce between 15 to 20 million pairs of shoes made from plastics collected from beaches and coastal regions. The brand produced 11 million pairs of shoes made from plastic waste in 2019. By 2024, Adidas says it will use only recycled polyester.

With this announcement, Adidas outlined more sustainability targets. By 2030, the company says it will reduce greenhouse emissions from its own operations and those of its suppliers by 30 percent, compared to emissions in 2017. Additionally, Adidas aims to launch the second generation of its fully recyclable Futurecraft Loop running shoe in 2021.

Adidas has been on the road towards increasing its use of recyclable materials for several years. In 2016, the brand eliminated the use of plastic bags in its stores and in 2018, it achieved 100 percent sustainably produced cotton used in its materials, mainly with the sourcing of Better Cotton Initiative.