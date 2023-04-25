Adidas and End to drop exclusive Velosamba sneaker pack

Adidas teamed up with the online fashion and streetwear retailer End to launch a cycling themed Velosamba sneaker collection, under the name ‘Social Cycling’.

The shoe will come in two colourways which are inspired by coffee and beer, “two classic pit stops for any seasoned cyclist”, as explained in the release. While one pair contains whites and neutral, warm tones, the other includes a vibrant red, bottle green and tonal white hues.

The idea was to create a shoe that can transition from cycling attire to casual wear.

The Velosambas are made from suede from the Charles F. tannery in Leeds and are equipped with reflective strips and a two-bolt cleat mount embedded within a reinforced midsole.

The Social Cycling sneaker pack will launch online on End’s webshop on April 29.