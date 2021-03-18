Adidas and Peloton launch apparel collection

Sporting giant Adidas and fitness stationary bike Peloton have announced an international partnership and apparel collaboration for spring.

Adidas x Peloton SS21 collection is a line of performance wear and lifestyle pieces made in collaboration with Peloton instructors Ally Love, Robin Arzón, and Cody Rigsby which marks Peloton’s first-ever instructor-designed global-level collaboration.

The 11-piece collection is intended for high-energy workouts and recovery days. The line features tanks, tights, shorts, hoodies, t-shirts, crewnecks, sports bras, and joggers that span from men’s, women’s, and unisex styles and feature bold colors, graphic art designs, and inspirational texts.

“With Peloton’s innovation in fitness, technology, and media, and our legacy in co-creation, we are joining forces to further foster a sense of community and acceptance while empowering people to be the best version of themselves,” stated Adidas in a press release.

Cody Rigsby, instructor for Peloton and co-designer added, “My inspiration for the Adidas x Peloton collection was rooted in self-love and inspiring others to do the same. This is a versatile collection that encourages our members to work out how they want to when they want to.”

The launch is complemented by a series of on-demand classes, available through Peloton, and a live class celebrating the collection drop on March 25.