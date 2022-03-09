Adidas and Team Vitality drop sneaker inspired by 90s cereal campaigns

The latest adidas sneaker is inspired by 90s cereal campaigns. In partnership with Team Vitality, a global esports organisations, the German sporting giant has unveiled VIT.03, their third collaboration.

The new limited-edition sneaker is inspired by 90s culture and classic cereal adverts, tapping into its sentimental design. The sneaker will retail for140 euros and is available from March 11th, 6pm.

To bring the design concept alive, Team Vitality created 100 limited edition cereal boxes called VIT POPS with each box containing a 3D printed VIT.03 miniature and QR codes with special prizes.

Team Vitality and adidas have a long-standing relationship with the VIT.03 marking the third iteration of its sneaker collaboration. Both brands have focused on providing unique activations that bridge across esports, sports and lifestyle. Previous editions have included VIT.02 which took inspiration from the manga Dragon Ball Z and VIT.01 which was the first-ever esports sneaker that sold out worldwide within a week.