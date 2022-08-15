Adidas and Thebe Magugu launch tennis collection

Adidas has teamed up with South African designer Thebe Magugu to create a new tennis performance collection, which will be worn by professional players including Felix Auger Aliassime, Daria Kasatkina, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Adidas x Thebe Magugu tennis collection has been designed to celebrate “culture, heritage and inclusivity” and adds to the mainline AW22 collection unveiled earlier this month.

Key looks will premiere on court during the hardcourt tournaments this summer, including the US Open Tennis in New York with players including Dana Mathewson, Jessica Pegula, Garbiñe Muguruza and Dominic Thiem.

Image: Adidas x Thebe Magugu

The high-performance pieces focus on unisex styles, gender-neutral pieces and inclusive sizing, utilising UniteFit technology, a fit system that was created with a spectrum of sizes, genders, and forms for a gender-neutral fit.

Commenting on the collection, Thebe Magugu said in a statement: “I firmly believe that sport has the power to bring people together over a shared love for the game. That is why I am thrilled to partner with Adidas, a brand that shares my beliefs and hopes for a more inclusive future.

“This collection was designed as a celebration of culture, heritage and inclusivity, and I cannot wait for some of the most inspirational athletes to wear it on court.”

Image: Adidas x Thebe Magugu

Tennis stars including Felix Auger Aliassime, Daria Kasatkina and Stefanos Tsitsipas to wear Adidas x Thebe Magugu at US Open

Tennis player Felix Auger Aliassime added: “Tennis still has a way to go until it is fully accessible for all, but we all have a role to play in shaping this global community. The Adidas x Thebe Magugu Tennis collection features inclusive sizing and celebrates the cultures and communities that make up the sport across the world, and I am excited to play a part in that.”

Image: Adidas x Thebe Magugu

The Adidas x Thebe Magugu tennis collection features a range of apparel pieces, including the Ny-Y-dress in two colourways, the Ny 2-in-1 tights in white, the My Unitefit Sleeveless, and the Ny Y-Tank top in a variety of colours and sizes. The colours of the collection are inspired by Thebe’s South African heritage and culture and include black, semi pulse lilac, impact yellow and bright orange, articulated in vibrant graphics and patterns.

The collection also features a new iteration of the Avacourt, which launched earlier this year, in a semi-pulse lilac colourway.

Image: Adidas x Thebe Magugu

The pieces have also been constructed with a sustainable focus, with the Unisex Tee and Unisex Short and all men's styles crafted in the Made with Nature fabrication. The rest of the collection is also made in part with recycled materials, including the new Avacourt shoe.

The Adidas x Thebe Magugu Tennis collection is available on adidas.com and via the Adidas app.

Image: Adidas x Thebe Magugu

Image: Adidas x Thebe Magugu

Image: Adidas x Thebe Magugu