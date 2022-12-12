Adidas Basketball unveils debut premium collection

Adidas Basketball is expanding into luxury sportswear apparel with the unveiling of its ‘The 2023 Collection: Chapter 01’.

The collection is the first of the brand’s series of premium offerings and features luxury sportswear designed to deliver “style versatility – on and beyond the court,” including premium sweats, track pants, sleeveless shirts, and shorts in a muted palette.

The apparel celebrates “the Three Stripes’ revolutionary spirit and strips away the excess with a refreshing new palette for the game,” explains the sportswear giant in the press release, and coincides with Adidas Basketball’s latest film ‘Remember The Why’.

Image: Adidas Basketball

“You never forget the first time you pick up a basketball,” said Eric Wise, Adidas Basketball’s global general manager. “That day connected me to the game forever. At Adidas Basketball, we believe that possibilities are endless when you know your why. We hope that this new era of Adidas Basketball will remind everyone that the most important part of doing anything is why you started in the first place.”

The ‘2023 Collection: Chapter 01’ range launches in ‘halo green,’ ‘metal grey’ and ‘cloud white'. It is available for purchase on the Confirmed App and at adidas.com/us/chapters-basketball, with prices ranging from 35 to 90 US dollars.

Image: Adidas Basketball

Image: Adidas Basketball

Image: Adidas Basketball