Adidas launches collection made from ocean plastic

As part of Adidas’s ongoing initiative to stop polluting oceans and end plastic waste by developing products derived from natural or recycled materials, the sporting giant announced a new collection made from ocean plastic.

In partnership with Parley for the Oceans, a nonprofit intercepting plastic waste on beaches and coastal communities, Adidas has created a collection of weather-resistant outdoor clothing.

The Adidas x Parley Outdoor collection is made from Primeblue, a high-performance yarn containing 50 percent of Parley Ocean Plastic, and features shorts, t-shirts, jackets, joggers, and sneakers. Key pieces from the collection include the FreeHiker Parley, a sneaker developed for long-distance hiking on trails, and the MyShelter Parley, a lightweight waterproof parka.

Adidas

“350 million tons of virgin plastic are produced each year, eventually breaking down into microplastics. If not intercepted, they enter rivers and waterways, disrupting the ecosystems of our ocean,” stated the company.

Brain Grevy, executive board member, Global Brands, added: “For decades, our industry has been part of the problem and contributed to the plastic pollution in the world. Since we have realized our role in this, we have started to implement sustainable solutions with the ultimate goal to end plastic waste.”

According to the company, Adidas created more than 15 million pairs of shoes with Parley Ocean Plastic by the end of 2020. By 2024, it plans to cut out virgin polyester entirely.

Additionally, Adidas stated it will launch a sneaker made from reclaimed fishing nets and a sneaker made from recycled wood waste, launching later this year.