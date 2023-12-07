Adidas launches digital products on Roblox
Sportswear brand Adidas has opened up a digital pop-up store on the metaverse gaming universe Roblox, carrying officially licensed digital clothing and bespoke outfits for the platform.
The Adidas pop-ups will appear in various Roblox experiences, including Princess Dress Up Obby, Cotton Obby!, Seaboard City, Theme Park HeideLand, Noob Train, Dream Island, and Ultimate Ragdoll Playground.
They will showcase a diverse range of digital apparel and accessories, inspired by the sportswear brand’s SS24 physical collection, including its firebird tracksuits.
To coincide with the launch, Adidas has joined forces with top Roblox creator Rush Bogin (Rush X) to craft a range of exclusive, limited-edition pieces that will be available on a first-come-first-served basis for the first 10,000 units.
Following the initial release, the prices for the Adidas x Rush X packs will range from 85 to 500 Robux. The digital items in the packs will include an Adidas Oversized Trefoil Cross-Body Bag, Trefoil Crown with Halo, and Black Hair with Beanie Headphones.
Adidas said that additional designs for both Adidas and the Adidas x Rush X collaboration products will be introduced, with new drops scheduled weekly throughout December.