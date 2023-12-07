Adidas launches digital products on Roblox

Sportswear brand Adidas has opened up a digital pop-up store on the metaverse gaming universe Roblox, carrying officially licensed digital clothing and bespoke outfits for the platform.

The Adidas pop-ups will appear in various Roblox experiences, including Princess Dress Up Obby, Cotton Obby!, Seaboard City, Theme Park HeideLand, Noob Train, Dream Island, and Ultimate Ragdoll Playground.

They will showcase a diverse range of digital apparel and accessories, inspired by the sportswear brand’s SS24 physical collection, including its firebird tracksuits.

Adidas x Rush X collaboration on Roblox Credits: Adidas

To coincide with the launch, Adidas has joined forces with top Roblox creator Rush Bogin (Rush X) to craft a range of exclusive, limited-edition pieces that will be available on a first-come-first-served basis for the first 10,000 units.

Following the initial release, the prices for the Adidas x Rush X packs will range from 85 to 500 Robux. The digital items in the packs will include an Adidas Oversized Trefoil Cross-Body Bag, Trefoil Crown with Halo, and Black Hair with Beanie Headphones.

Adidas said that additional designs for both Adidas and the Adidas x Rush X collaboration products will be introduced, with new drops scheduled weekly throughout December.