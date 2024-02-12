Adidas launches Manchester United x Stone Roses collection

British football club Manchester United has teamed up with sportswear giant Adidas to launch a special edition Stone Roses collection, paying homage to the legendary music and culture scene in early 90s ‘Madchester’.

The Manchester United x Stone Roses collection includes an Originals Icon Jersey, a tribute to the cover of The Stone Roses' self-titled debut album, released in 1989, crafted by the band’s guitarist John Squire. The artwork has been blended with the red, white, and blue Adidas three stripes on the sleeves and the golden lettering of 'The Stone Roses' inside the collar.

The Manchester United crest has also been adapted to include the words ‘This is the One’ on the lower segment and two lemon slices in place of footballs on either side.

Adidas - Manchester United x Stone Roses collection Credits: Adidas

Alongside the jersey is a lifestyle collection featuring a black tracksuit, black shorts, long-sleeve T-shirt, scarf, and a bucket hat, all featuring the adapted Manchester United badge and the iconic Stone Roses lemons.

Inigo Turner, design director at Adidas, said in a statement: “For many fans that remember watching the famous class of ‘92, The Stone Roses music is probably the soundtrack playing in their heads. Both the team and the band represented global youth movements that had Manchester at their heart.

“We’re excited to celebrate that relationship through this collection, which represents the beautiful fusion of Northern England football and musical culture.”

Adidas - Manchester United x Stone Roses collection Credits: Adidas

The on-pitch representation, which made its debut during Manchester United’s game against Aston Villa on February 10, includes a pre-match jersey and reversible anthem jacket in a greyscale version of the Stone Roses album artwork with gold accents for the Adidas logo, United badge, and official sponsor.

James Holroyd, chief commercial development officer at Manchester United, added: “The Stone Roses is a band that is deeply knitted into the unique Manchester United fan culture both locally and globally. This collection is the perfect way to recognise our joint histories in a way that connects with both older fans and the new generation of supporters.”