Adidas launches swimwear collection with Tom Daley

German sportswear brand Adidas has launched a knitting-inspired swimwear collection in collaboration with British champion diver and long-term partner Tom Daley.

The four-piece swimwear collection blends Daley’s “bold and confident personal style with his passion for knitting,” and features an adjustable thin-strapped swimsuit, two-piece bikini, swimming trunks and 5-inch swimming shorts.

Adidas x Tom Daley swimwear collection Credits: Adidas

Each piece features a selection of vibrant colours and unique retro knitting-inspired graphics, created by Daley in conjunction with the Adidas design team, as well as Adidas performance technology, such as the swimsuit, bikini and swim trunks featuring Adidas' resilient Infinitex fabric, offering a high resistance to chlorine and salt water, and the 5-inch short, featuring a quick-dry fabric.

Adidas x Tom Daley swimwear collection Credits: Adidas

Commenting on the collaboration, Daley said in a statement: “I wanted this collection to be fun, expressive and allow people to celebrate their individuality. Whether it’s competing, training, exercising, or playing - the water is a space for everyone.

“My love of knitting is well-publicized, but I hope everyone will agree that we have used that design inspiration, to create a unique fashion-forward look, that people will feel equally confident wearing in and out of the water.”

The Adidas x Tom Daley swimwear collection is available from adidas.co.uk and across selected retailers. Items start from 30 pounds.

Adidas x Tom Daley swimwear collection Credits: Adidas