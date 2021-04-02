Adidas launches tennis collection made from sustainable dyeing processes

Sporting giant Adidas has released a new tennis collection featuring new dyeing technologies that allow colors to be applied to garments earlier in the creation process, saving 60 percent of water and energy.

The collection also includes Primeblue, a recycled material made from ocean plastic. Adidas stated the company plans to phase out the use of virgin polyesters by 2024 completely.

The apparel line features a new bodysuit silhouette, a sleeveless shirt, shorts, and a tennis dress in four bright colors. Alongside the performance apparel, Adidas tennis footwear silhouettes have also been updated to provide super-light cushioning for fast-paced movements and stability during quick changes in direction.

“What you wear on court has a significant impact on your game. Fit, feel, and performance is essential, but sustainability is something that is often overlooked,” stated Garbiñe Muguruza, a professional tennis player, in a release.